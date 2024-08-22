‘Girl Looks Like a 22-Year-Old’: The Game’s Daughter Faces Backlash for ‘Grown-Up’ Look as Fans Praise Rapper for Moving Away from ‘Weird’ Photos”

West Coast rapper The Game is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, especially when it comes to his children. This sentiment was once again on full display as he celebrated his daughter California Dream Taylor’s 14th birthday with an emotional post on social media.

The rapper, who has often faced criticism for his public displays of affection toward his daughter, shared two pictures — a throwback and a current photo — accompanied by a heartfelt message that quickly went viral.

The Game and his only daughter, Cali Dream, when she was very little. He posted the pictures as a tribute to her 14th birthday on Aug. 21. (Photos: @LosAngelesConfidential/Instagram)

“14 years.. 14 years & on her 14th birthday he found out it was DEFINITELY hissssssss lol.. I usually write out these long heartfelt messages on your birthday so today we will continue that tradition,” The Game wrote, beginning a tribute that highlighted his deep love for his daughter in his caption.

“California, my miracle baby.. my one & only daughter… my heart, my soul, my life, my twin… I am absolutely elated with the beautiful young woman you have become,” The “One Blood” recording artist continued. “You’re smart, sophisticated, independent & although I truly adore your growth.. I miss you needing me for the small things.. ‘Daddy, I can’t reach it.. can you get it for me’… and ‘Daddy, can you pick me up & fly me around like an airplane again.’”

The post, while meant to be a celebration of his daughter’s growth, also brought attention to how she has changed over the years.

“The little you,” he wrote posting a picture of her when she was small before contrasting the child he once knew with the young woman she’s becoming. “The Big you… is out here doing her BIG one. You out here poppin poppin,” he added before joking, “You so ‘DEMURE.’”

The Shade Room quickly picked up on the post, reposting one of the pictures and prompting a flood of comments from fans who were shocked by how mature and “grown-up” Cali looks.

“She’s only 14?” one commenter asked, with another adding, “Girl looks like a 22-year-old woman at 14, whilst I looked 9 at 14.”

One more fan expressed disbelief, writing, “Bro daughter looks 30.”

The Game with his daughter Cali 📸 pic.twitter.com/M7Wo8Nij3a — Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) December 1, 2023

The debate over California’s appearance didn’t stop there. Some fans pointed out how rapidly celebrity children seem to mature compared to their peers, while others criticized the trend of young teens wearing heavy makeup and dressing older than their age.

“No tf she don’t stop letting ur young teenaged daughters put all this makeup on and dress inappropriately for a young teen,” one commenter argued. Another said, “Little girls do not look like little girls no more. It’s scary out here.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

One fan defended The Game, stating, “You only saying that cause a man said it she looks 25 literally.”

The post also sparked a conversation about past images The Game shared of his daughter, with many applauding him for not sharing photos that would be deemed “inappropriate” or “weird.”

One person said, “At least this picture is more appropriate than the other daughter/father pics they’ve taken.”

Despite his controversial reputation in the hip-hop industry and ongoing legal battles — including a $7 million sexual assault civil judgment stemming from his 2015 VH1 reality show “She’s Got Game” — many fans commended him for being a dedicated parent.

“One thing about The Game, he’s a great father to all of his kids,” one fan noted.

The Game shares California and her brother King Justice Taylor, 17, with ex-girlfriend Tiffney Cambridge, and has another son, Harlem Taylor, 11, with ex-girlfriend Aleska Jordan. He is also allegedly expecting a new baby with Shaniece Hairston, daughter of “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada.

Some fans expressed confusion over why The Game’s post received so much backlash.

“What am I missing?? What’s wrong with what he said to his daughter… I don’t get it… someone help me understand,” one person wrote. Another added, “I can’t hate on someone showing love to his kid. I could never hate on that.”

Someone else added, “I really don’t think it’s weird the way he expresses his love for his daughter, I think it does appear that way bc he barely talks about his son. Why not obsess over them all equally.”

For many, The Game’s tribute was a touching display of the bond between a father and his daughter.

However, the post also highlighted the deep divide in how people perceive public displays of affection between fathers and their daughters, particularly when it comes to celebrities.

“I really want to know why this man gets so much hate when it comes to the way he expresses his love for his daughter. It’s not creepy at all. Projecting daddy issues on someone else won’t make them go away,” one person wrote.

Another suggested the negativity might stem from deeper societal issues, saying, “Some people never had a loving family and it shows every time this man comes up.”