‘Yet Have Her Belly Out’: The Game Claims His Teenage Daughter Will Follow Strict Rules Until 18 — Fans Say She’s Already Dressing Too Grown

The Game is not concerned about his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, growing up too fast. The West Coast rapper is a father of four, with sons Harlem, King, and Blaze, and his 15-year-old being the only daughter in his brood.

The hitmaker opened up about his approach to guiding his daughter through her teen years in a recent interview, where he explained how he handles online criticism about the high schooler’s wardrobe.

Fans have expressed concern over Cali’s makeup choices and mature outfits, complaining that The Game’s daughter, at times, reveals too much skin and presents more like a legal adult than a teenager. The Compton native disagrees with that consensus.

From his perspective, Cali “isn’t dressed any more inappropriately than the advertisement in the wall at these little girl stores. So that’s where I gauged it from; it’s their time, they’re wearing, you know, their stomach out and halter tops and little skirts and whatnot.”

On Shannon Sharpe’s “The Club Shay Shay” podcast, The Game said, “We ran into a couple of little times where I had to get her right, but that’s when that private school come in,” noting that Calif adheres to a uniform during the week.

Still, a fan commented, “I love Cali but she be wearing some inappropriate clothes at times.” A second podcast viewer remarked, “She dresses like a 21 yr old.. stop the cap.. she’s way too seductive for her young age. Whenever I see her pics I think ‘what grown man’s attention is she trying to catch’.”

Moreover, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper noted, “I trust my daughter. The trust that we’ve built over the last 15 years, which it felt like 30, we built a good rapport with each other, and, yeah, I love her, and I trust her… She’s God-fearing, man. She know what’s up.”

The Game’s daughter and her friend Zoe Jade launched “The Good News Podcast” in August. The scripture-based show is for “believers and non-believers everywhere to reflect on their faith or lives and be able to relate to someone else’s walk.”

The correlation between her style and religious beliefs were challenged when a third critic quipped, “She’s into the Bible yet have her belly out at a young age.”

The Game and his ex-fiancée, schoolteacher Tiffney Cambridge, have created a space for their daughter to express herself through fashion, but Cali still has to follow a few strict guidelines.

For one, the rapper won’t tolerate “oversexualizing ourselves.” He explained, “We’re not doing piercings in places where they — where I don’t feel like they belong. But I also did tell her, as soon as she’s 18, she can make decisions; I’m gonna tap out at that point.”

He added, “All decisions as far as boyfriends, and relationships, intimacy, and all that revert back to her mother… From there, you and your mother should be able to navigate through these things. I only come in when something gets weird or disrespectful.”

In response to the clip, a supportive fan gushed, “One thing about him is, He’s a great involved father.” Another person argued, “You’ve gotta stay involved and engaged. Girls gon always need their daddies,” after hearing The Game’s plan to transition to a hands-off parenting style.

In the past, The Game reacted to haters ribbing his role as a father by deleting images on his personal Instagram page. It seems that tactic remains in place, as none of his children has photos on his profile.