‘Who’s Damn White Baby Is That?’: The Game Shares First Photo of Blue-Eyed Son, Seemingly Confirming Relationship with Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece

Rapper The Game has put an end to the rumors and speculation about his welcoming a child with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter.

The “Hate It or Love It” chart-topper and father known for showering his children with love on social media has introduced the world to his newborn son with Shaniece Hairston.

Shaniece revealed in an interview in mid-November that she had just gave birth to a baby boy but never confirmed who the father was at the time.

This marks her first child and The Game’s fourth child. He also has a daughter, Cali and a son, King with ex-fiancée Tiffney Cambridge. The rapper has another son, Harlem, with his ex-girlfriend Aleska Jordan.

West coast rapper The Game shares first photo of his son with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece. (Photo sby Unique Nicole/Getty Images; shanieceh/Instagram)

The former G-Unit soldier, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, shared a picture of the new baby and a photo of him as a baby with the caption, “Beautiful baby boy overload. ‘Blaze Taylor’ I love you son.”

The little one has a striking resemblance to his father, with both The Game and Shaniece with his cute button noses, butterscotch skin, and bright blue eyes.

Fans flooded the 45-year-old’s comment section with congratulations and heartfelt messages.

One comment cooed, “Sooooooo yummy!” as someone else said, “Wow he’s perfect congratulations.”

Most talked about how cute the small boy was, though many were just as shocked at the baby’s blue eyes and fair skin.

“Who’s damn white baby is that,” one person wrote. Another asked, “How he got blue eyes?” while some gave him a nickname, “Baby Blue Blaze.”

While the post was intended to show how much the baby looks like him, one of his followers said, “He favors Cali for sure.”

Rapper The Game shared with his millions of fans his new son with Shaniece Hairston, Blaze. (Photos: @LosAngelesConfidential/Instagram0

When The Neighborhood Talk posted a side-by-side of the two baby pictures, with a caption that said, “The Game Shares A Picture Of His New Baby Boy, Allegedly With Shaniece Hairston, Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter.”

Many of the platform’s two million followers weighed in, blasting the publication for not flat-out naming the 31-year-old mom.

“Ain’t no allegedly, Evelyn said that’s her grandbaby,” one comment read.

“This little blue-eyed angel made me a grandma, and I’m forever grateful!” Lozada captioned a post on her Instagram, which featured a repost of The Game’s photo. “You’ve brought so much joy into my life that words can’t even explain. I love you more than anything, Blaze Taylor!”

Another Shaniece supporter chimed in, “She literally just posted him on her story, so the rumors were right.”

On Dec. 6, she shared a picture of her and her son’s father on her Instagram Story, making it social media official.

The Shade Room captured the image, where she is seen sitting on his lap in a black lace outfit, complete with a long lace robe, and black high heels.

The Game was also feeling the monochromatic vibe, rocking a pair of glasses and seemingly toasting up a bottle of beer. Both shared huge smiles as they enjoyed each other’s company.

People have had issues with their dating since they were spotted out on a date at NOBU in Malibu, California Christmas Eve 2023.

New couple alert? Would y'all be here for The Game and Evelyn Lozada's daughter Shaniece? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ijmOcoONU — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 26, 2023

The issue is that the two are 14 years apart in age, with some likening their relationship to another winter/spring couple, Jay-Z, who is 55, and Beyonce, who is 43

In both situations, many people accused the men of grooming. Some fans suggested that he might have to watch Hairston, because many fancy Shaniece’s mother, a former star on the reality show “Basketball Wives” and ex-wife of Chad Johnson, who has been accused of being a gold digger.

The person warned The Game, “Child support is loading.”

But the Compton native is not sweating what the public feels about money or his age. For months, The Game has been talking about how excited he is to be expecting another child. In an interview with “Tacos & Shawarma,” he shared his thinking about being too old to have another child.

“I think about it in terms of years. I’m 44. When my new child is 21, I’ll be 65,” he said. “That seems old.”

He continued, “I don’t know how old like Mariah Carey is… when she has to be like 10 years older than me or Jay-Z or something like that… Their next big birthday is probably 60. They’re still out here, looking young, and looking cool. So, it ain’t that bad.”

Only time will tell how The Game will be as a dad at this age and what will come of him and Hairston. One thing’s for sure is that Baby Blaze is going to be loved and is now another cherished chapter in the rapper’s life.