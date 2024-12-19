‘Should We Do a Wellness Check?’: Bianca Censori Turns to Kanye West’s Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian for Inspiration Following Backlash for Her Scandalous Wardrobe

Kanye West‘s wife Bianca Censori is sure to make headlines whether she is nearly nude or fully clothed.

The spouse of the unpredictable artist was spotted without her other half in Los Angeles, and to the surprise of many, there was nothing risqué about her attire.

The couple has been a reoccurring subject of internet fodder with their sometimes bizarre and controversial approach to fashion for the past two years.

Censori, 29, in particular has faced scrutiny for wearing sheer clothing and minimal undergarments while gallivanting across the globe with the “Can’t Tell Me Nothin’” rapper, most times without a bra.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, turns to his ex-wife Kanye West for style inspo. (Photos by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage)

But when photographers caught up with her on Dec. 16, she was dressed in a black trench coat, black leggings, a black turtleneck, and black heeled calf boots. Censori’s hair was slicked back, and she wore black shades.

The entire look was reminiscent of Trinity from “The Matrix” franchise. It was also a dramatic departure from her usual stockings and bralette looks that have made her a dreadful sight to behold for critics online.

When the new images surfaced online via the Daily Mail, one person wrote, “Wow, I didn’t recognize her with clothes on.” Someone else wondered, “She’s wearing clothes, should we do a wellness check?”

This past March, several reports surfaced suggesting that Censori was being “manipulated” by West and that her wardrobe stunts were performative expressions orchestrated by the music artist.

On X, one user questioned if the stealth look was symbolic of her relationship status. “They divorced?” wrote the inquisitive person.

During the fall, there was speculation about the couple being on the brink of a breakup. The Grammy winner’s solo trip to Australia and outings sans his wife further fueled the rumors that have since died down.

They tied the knot in 2022 shortly after West and Kim Kardashian divorced. The exes share four children: North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5. According to “insiders,” the hip-hop maverick’s fans are not the only ones who have taken issue with Censori’s string of appearances in barely there clothing.

His ex-wife has reportedly reached a breaking point too. In November, RadarOnline reported that its purported sources said the SKIMs founder was “mortified” by the skimpy attire. “Kim has let Kanye know she’s going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart,” the individual told the outlet.

“They had cross words with each other, and the word is they both lost their tempers.”

The person further alleged that “Kim has her lawyers on standby and will make trouble for Kanye unless he does what he’s told. The trouble is, Kanye never does what he’s told. He moves to the erratic beat of his own drum. But Kim will follow through with her threats if push comes to shove.”

Coincidentally, Censori’s “Matrix” getup that generated praise and suspicions was a near-identical version of an outfit that Kardashian wore several months prior. Just this month, the reality TV star was accused of taking a page out of the Yeezy architect’s playbook when she paired a balaclava face mask with a skimpy white thong bikini and a white, busty, drawstring crop top for a photo shoot near a wooded area.

Several of her followers who commented on her post picked up on the similarities. One person wrote that she was “imitating the ex’s current girlfriend to try and get the ex back? Hmmm???” Another user said, “Yeezy taught you well.”

The socialite-turned-businesswoman was known for showing off her assets in nearly nude photo shoots, including during her six-marriage to West. However, in recent years, her public persona, though still overtly sexy, has featured more fully clothed looks.