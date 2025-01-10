‘He Will Definitely Leave… For a Younger Woman’:  Heidi Klum’s Topless Photos Has Critics Saying She’s ‘Desperate’ to Keep Much Younger Husband Happy With Frequent Trips to Nude Beach

Heidi Klum is no longer strutting down Victoria’s Secret runways, but she is still giving fans opportunities to ogle at her curves.

The downside to the free peep show is that not everyone is interested in getting an eyeful of the assets that helped her snag husband Tom Kaulitz.

The duo has been spotted twice now on their St. Barts getaway looking passionately in love and hardly clothed, especially Klum, 51. The supermodel has been photographed frolicking on the beach in a thong bikini as well as topless.

Heidi Klum faces backlash over topless beach outing with much younger husband Tom Kaulitz in St. Barts. (Photos: @heidiklum/Instagram)

The German beauty was not an outlier, though, as she and Kaulitz, 35, were among kindred spirits at the nude beach. However, the Tokio Hotel guitarist wore trunks as he embraced his wife.

The romantic scenes of Kaulitz’s lying between Klum’s legs and her hanging onto his back as they ventured into the sea were hardly an issue, but the censored images of her bare breasts ignited backlash and speculation about the marriage.

In fact, the circulated images were declared “cringeworthy” and an exhibit of “zero class.” On X, one user pleaded, “Clothes back on please.”

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz arrive at her Annual #Halloween Party pic.twitter.com/DndvlaoylV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 1, 2024

Commenters on The Daily Mail have since speculated that the L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador indulged in the nude outing to keep the flame burning between her and the musician.

“People like her who are well-known and do that in public I’m desperately terrified of losing their youth and not looking sexy. She will do this until after she is 60 or 70,” according to a detractor. Outrage along the same vein was sprawled online in August when the duo celebrated their anniversary in the French tourist hot spot.

A different individual noted that the “only time she covers up completely/isn’t showing more skin than clothes is when she dresses up for Halloween! Enough already!” A third person proclaimed, “She always seems so needy of men.”

Heidi Klum, 51, goes TOPLESS on the beach as she packs on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, during their anniversary celebration in St. Barts https://t.co/R86gXb1819 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 12, 2024

And a fourth naysayer suggested that it is only a matter of time before Klum and Kaulitz’s 16-year age gap leads to a divorce.

That person stated, “He will definitely leave one day for a younger woman and have his own kids.” Similarly, someone of the same mindset agreed that “Way younger husbands don’t stay for the long haul.”

The happy-go-lucky pair tied the knot after a year of dating in 2019. The model was previously married to hairstylist Richard Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and then singer Seal from 2004 to 2014. The latter couple share sons Henry and Johan.

Klum is also a mother to adult daughter Leni, from a previous relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.