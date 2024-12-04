‘Really Odd and Inappropriate’: Heidi Klum Forced to Disable Comments After Being Slammed for ‘Weird’ Mother-Daughter Lingerie Shoot

Heidi Klum is catching heat yet again over another mother-daughter photo shoot.

But the supermodel is one step ahead of any weirdos and haters who might attempt to hurl critiques at her and her 20-year-old daughter, Leni.

Klum uploaded a video on Dec. 3 showing the duo posing in their undergarments in a new campaign for Intimissimi, an Italian clothing company. She left the photos posted on her page for fans to see but made sure to block out the haters by muting her followers from being able to comment.

Heidi Klum disables comments after being slammed for posing half-naked in lingerie photos (Photo: @leniklum/Instagram)

The video shows Heidi and Leni first wearing red night-time garments as they sit on a couch. Leni is sporting a satin cami and shorts set while her mother opted for a satin long-sleeve top and pants. Next, they unbox an old video camera before disrobing down to their bras to have a fun girls’ night-esque photo shoot.

Despite disabling her comments, fans still found a way to go off on the two after Daily Mail posted the photos on their page.

One person said, “Actually I don’t approve of mother daughter acting together in this way. It just seems inappropriate to me. I have nothing further to add.”

Another said, “So wrong, stop already prepping her for many insults. Why do Famous people think their kids would be the perfect model..so wrong.”

Many took jabs at Leni’s mother, suggesting she opened the door for the criticism.

“This is really odd and inappropriate. Heidi is old enough to know that these pictures are for men to enjoy because any female is left feeling queasy at the mother-daughter poses. Leni’s face also looks really young with too much make-up. it’s almost like she’s not tall or model-looking enough to be a real model so they have to do this weird stuff. Do they really need to sell their souls for a paycheque. How about encouraging your daughter to do something a bit more wholesome.”

A fourth person said, “She’s been pushing this for a long time and it still seems weird.”

This is not the first time the mother-daughter duo posed for Intimissimi nor is it the first time that Heidi decided to mute the comments for their lingerie posts. She did the same for their last three posts for Intimissimi, including one that featured Heidi’s mother.

The judgmental comments began back in October when she and Leni were modeling the clothing label’s fall-winter collection. Similar to the format of Heidi’s December post, the ladies took turns filming each other in their lingerie with an old video camera as the other one posed and flicked their hair or blew kisses.

While the clip may have seemed innocent to them, others felt it was “inappropriate” for the former Victoria Secret model to be posing half-naked next to her young adult daughter. Supporters of the Klums offered another perspective, suggesting the ladies were just doing their job as models.

Heidi Klum turns off comments on lingerie photos with daughter Leni, 20, after fan criticism https://t.co/pIdquZgQYV pic.twitter.com/7c1IBKZPzv — Page Six (@PageSix) December 4, 2024

It’s not clear if Leni feels discomfort from the fans’ comments because while she has left them on, she also has not posted any of the clips or photos from their newer shoots like her mom has. The last post she has on her page of her and her mom modeling in Intimissimi lingerie is from October.

Back in 2022, she did share her perspective about shooting with her mother for the brand.

The then 18-year-old told People, “My mom and I are just completely comfortable around each other and we were dancing around the whole day. That was what we had to do, and we do that anyway, so it just fit right. It was just such a fun day.”