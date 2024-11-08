‘She’s Raising Black Children’: Heidi Klum Faces Accusations She ‘Ignored’ Racist Behavior Until She Felt Judged for Marriage to Ex-Husband Seal, Makes Startling Comments About His ‘Package’

Critics believe Heidi Klum is a representation of white women reaching “peak levels of delusional” after revealing her jarring perception of racism.

The former Victoria’s Secret model recently opened up to The Times about the outrage her interracial marriage to singer Seal evoked over a decade ago.

The former couple wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2014, although they had already separated two years earlier in 2012. They are co-parents to four children: Lena, Henry, Johan, and Lou. In her interview with the British newspaper, she recalled their relationship being the subject of hate.

Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal arrive at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

“I discovered racism both ways: some wanted him to be with a woman of colour, others for me to be with a white man,” Klum said. “Then we had children and people complained I didn’t do my children’s hair correctly. But we didn’t want to be some perfect poster for integration; we just wanted a family.”

The runway model previously stirred an online frenzy regarding racism in 2020 when she did not extend support to actress Gabrielle Union. In November 2019 unnamed insiders had detailed to Variety magazine what Union would call the racist mistreatment she experienced and witnessed while working on “America’s Got Talent.”

Seal & supermodel Heidi Klum were married for 9 years & had 4 kids #totp pic.twitter.com/IToCmInY3m — Lou 💫 (@heavenlyblue007) May 14, 2021

“A lot of people got mad at me. I was called, for example, ‘a white woman,’” Klum told Page Six months after the fallout in January 2020.

Present day, the reactions online are not any more favorable regarding her “racism both ways” remarks.

One perspective on the matter read, “All the racism came from her own people. I can guarantee you that. I am also sure she witnessed her own people saying and doing racist things for years but because she wasnt the target, she ignored. Only when she had children is when she started to notice and point the finger.”

Some people suspect that the loudest critics were white men. “I think a lot of people loved them and didn’t think much of their race differences. The only people who I can see complaining about them at the time are maybe white men,” read a comment.

A second similar perspective read, “Heidi tell the truth….all the bs came from yt people. Including her own German people.”

Last year, the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research published a survey of 21,000 residents of Germany to uncover that a staggering 54 percent of Black people experienced racism. The country has a population of 84 million, and 21,000 people were surveyed. Of that group, 20 percent said they were repeatedly the subjects of racist harassment and threats. Muslims and Asians also endure similar offenses.

Once again the #1 victim of racism is a white supermodel from Germany. When will this country learn? — Idiotsansavant (@therealdbREAL) November 2, 2024

One commenter stated, “She’s married to a whole other man. What prompted this discussion about her relationship with Seal anyway?”

Klum married rock band Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaultiz in 2019. Like the runway bombshell, he is German.

Another felt that Klum had long been problematic when they expressed concerns about her having a fetish that Seal satisfied. “She always described when she first saw him like he was some Mandingo fantasy come to life,” they wrote.

“I met him in a hotel lobby in New York City and he came in just from the gym and I was sitting there and I was, like, wow,” Klum told Winfrey during the taping of the 2007 “Superstar Couples” episode of the TV host’s since-defunct show. “And I pretty much saw everything. The whole package,” she added.

Klum remains equally candid about her Kaultiz, who is 16 years her junior. She insists that she has finally found her match. The “Kiss From a Rose” singer has also found love again. He has been reportedly dating his former assistant Laura Strayer since 2021.