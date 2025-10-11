‘When Did She Get The Boobs?’: Heidi Klum’s Busty New Photos Have Fans Zooming In on Her Fuller Figure

Former runway supermodel Heidi Klum had all eyes on her after rocking a figure-flattering ensemble to a recent fashion event.

Klum’s fuller figure didn’t stop her from owning the spotlight, as she exuded confidence from every angle. Social media quickly lit up with reactions, with fans debating whether the look was a bold fashion choice—or just Heidi doing Heidi.

Heidi Klum’s busty appearance at an event in Germany has fans talking about her weight. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The former “Project Runway” judge attended the debut of the “Blinded By Delight Grand Show” to support American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who designed the costumes for the event in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 9.

Daily Mail readers were buzzing over the 52-year-old model’s fuller figure in images, as they zoomed in on her black mini dress with gigantic sleeves and a plunging neckline that featured her bulging bust. Klum added black stockings with a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps to complete her all-black look, per WWD.

According to WWD, the “America’s Got Talent” judge’s Louboutin pumps are a new version of the Miss Z style that was featured in the spring show at Paris Fashion Week in 2024, but her fans were not looking at the former model’s shoes.

Klum’s followers got an up-close look at her busty ensemble in photos from the event, where she and Scott posed together at what she dubbed a “dreamy” night on Instagram.

Several fans thought Klum looked great, especially for being a mother of four at 52. “Wow, amazing. Love her legs in sheer tights and those stiletto heels,” wrote one Daily Mail reader. “Loving those tights and heels,” another replied.

However, other fans were less complimentary in their responses to Klum’s appearance, pointing to her busty chest..

“When did she get the boobs?” said one shocked viewer, while another wrote, “She looks quite rightly proud of her bulging breasts.”

Coming to her defense, one person exclaimed, “Heidi ALWAYS puts on a ‘busty display,’ it’s her trademark.”

“She put on weight lately, and these outfits make it more obvious,” added another.

Klum is currently married to musician Tom Kaulitz. She shares three children with her ex-husband Seal — Henry, 20, 18-year-old Johan, and Lou, 16. She also shares her 21-year-old daughter, Leni, with her ex, Flavio Briatore.

From lingerie campaigns to a photoshoot with her oldest daughter Leni, Klum has proven she knows how to get the internet talking—and sometimes outraged. In those photos, many questioned whether her mother-daughter lingerie shoot was truly appropriate—or just a bold mix of fashion and family fun.