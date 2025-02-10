‘Husband Is Obviously Using Her’: Heidi Klum’s ‘Overexposed’ Look During Date Night with Much Younger Husband Fuels Speculation About Their Marriage

Supermodel Heidi Klum last graced a Victoria’s Secret runway fifteen years ago, but she is still turning heads. While she remains known as “The Body,” these days she has traded her angel wings in for a more permanent fixture in her life, her husband.

Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz was by her side on Feb. 2 as they attended the 67th Grammys in Los Angeles.

The married couple of six years posed for photos on the red carpet, where Klum, 51, donned a sheer, sequined, and beaded gown designed by Nicolas Jebran. The strapless ensemble was accented by its corseted top and short train. Kaulitz, 35, wore a white tuxedo.

Heidi Klum, 51, critics suspect her husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, is using the model as his “sugar mama.” (Photos: Heidiklum/Instagram.)

The swanky outing marks the first time the pair garnered attention in recent months for being fully clothed, though that was hardly the only point of contention for skeptics who dished side-eyes at the couple.

“Her husband is obviously using her, and he seems extremely creepy,” harshly wrote one critic. A second critic commented, “She is so overexposed and still behaving as though she is still in her 20s.”

Remarks of this nature have plagued Klum, in particular, for months, as some have begun to speculate that her and Kaulitz’s 16-year age gap has become a cause for concern.

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge received flak in January as photos of their romantic St. Barts getaway surfaced online. In some of the images, Klum appeared topless and giddy while at an adults-only beach with her husband.

In others, she wore a thong bikini as she and the artist shared passionate kisses as he hovered on top of her figure in the sand.

At the time, a supporter wrote, “Heidi looks very happy and better than most women half her age. Good for her.” While another person suggested the lovers get a room. Still, criticism of their ages was present.

“She’s his sugar mamma. He’s a two-bit, young musician who isn’t handsome at all,” a naysayer typed. Someone else simply wrote, “She can do better.”

Heidi Klum ditches her bikini top as she and husband Tom Kaulitz celebrate anniversary on the beach https://t.co/YisdVYbyGg — 𝙲𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚟𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚎 ᥫ᭡ 𝙳𝚒𝚟𝚊™ (@1776Diva) August 5, 2024

Months earlier, in November 2024, the mother of four was reduced to being “the aging model crying for attention” when she gushed to The Times that a romp in the sheets with the rocker was her secret to maintaining her figure.

“I have a younger husband,” she said of the guitarist, who she best described as being “very good” in bed and her perfect match.

Hecklers, however, remain undeterred from suggesting that Kaulitz will eventually trade Klum in for a much younger partner and the prospects of having his own biological children.

Klum has three children from her previous marriage to Grammy winning musician, Seal. They were married in 2005 and separated by 2012. She also dated art dealer Vito Schnabel from 2014 to 2017.

However, she did not meet her now husband until 2018 while hosting a competition for “Germany’s Next Top Model,” according to US Weekly.