‘How Embarrassing’: Heidi Klum Forced to Limit Her Comments on Rare Photo with Sons After Backlash from Racy Photos with Daughter 

Supermodel Heidi Klum has given fans a rare glimpse at her in mommy mode on social media.

The former Victoria’s Secret bombshell seldom shares snippets of her children online, but on the Fourth of July she was beaming with too much joy to keep her not-so-little offspring to herself.

Klum, 52, posted an image of her sandwiched between sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 18. She smiled like a Cheshire Cat with an arm wrapped around the waist of each of the young men. The older one flashed a smile, while his younger brother kept it cool, opting to wear sunglasses with just a hint of a grin.

Heidi Klum forced to block out criticism after posting photo of two sons she shares with ex-husband, Seal. (Photo: @heidiklum/Instagram)

The fashion superstar disabled comments on her Instagram posts months ago, but the image has been circulated online, leaving room for reactions to roll in.

“How tall are those young men?! Heidi being a model is tall and she looks short next to her sons! Great picture!” gushed one fan. Klum is 5 feet 9 but is several inches shorter than her sons.

Among the others are remarks about which parent the boys most resemble. At first, one person exclaimed, “Wow they look nothing like her.” Shortly after the birth of Johan, Klum acknowledged that her genes had not done much to contribute to her younger son’s handsome face.

She told People. “Everyone who sees him says, ‘Oh my God, he looks just like Seal.’ And I’m like, ‘He has nothing of me? C’mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.’ And they’re like, ‘No, sorry, he looks just like his father.’”

A second perspective echoed that very sentiment. It read, “The one in pink looks like a light skinned seal with dreadlocks.”

The model shares the towering gentlemen and daughter Lou, 15, with ex-husband Seal. The singer also adopted Klum’s firstborn, 21-year-old daughter Leni, when they were married from 2005 to 2012. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2014.

Critics also weighed in on the family moment on Page Six’s website. One positive commentator wrote, “They are all from Seal except Leni. Good looking kids just like her Mom and Seal. Don’t know who Leni’s Dad is, but Leni’s already modeling.”

All of their children are stunning! https://t.co/BazB0ZcecF — Lavender Brown (@PhillyAlwayz) May 28, 2025

Meanwhile, a detractor critically called out the mother for parading in her undergarments “in public, especially if she were desperate for publicity. How embarrassing for them.”

Klum infamously came under fire for posing with Leni for a 2024 Intimissimi lingerie campaign. The mother-daughter duo teamed up with the brand again for a second photoshoot revealed in April 2025.