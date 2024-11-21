‘Put Them Old Things Away’: Heidi Klum Under Fire Again for Flashing Underboob Weeks After ‘Inappropriate’ Photo Shoot with Daughter Sparked Outrage

Heidi Klum is still keeping it sexy on set.

The 51-year-old model recently did a photo shoot with Rankin, a British photographer, where she brought her smoking-hot poses and glared while executing the perfect shots. Klum and Rankin have worked together for 20 years, and the photo shoot was a T-shirt campaign to celebrate that milestone.

A reel on Rankin’s Instagram page shows six quick photos of Klum modeling various shirts that have been designed by Rankin and include prints on them from some of his most memorable images — some of which he captured himself. Bringing the shirts to life, Klum posed in them with sexy stances like sucking her middle finger, putting her fingers through her hair and pulling up her shorts.

However, the photo that received the most chatter was one where Klum lifted her tee, exposing her underboob.

Heidi Klum strikes some sexy poses a month after fans berated her for modeling in lingerie with her daughter (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)



Internet scolds reacted to the photos on Daily Mail’s website with disdain for Klum’s seductive modeling.

One person said, “There are younger and prettier ladies out there. Put them old things away….”

“I wonder what her children really think of her desperate behaviour,” asked a second person.

A third said, “What’s the matter Heidi, too scared to just expose them topless? Stop trying to compete with your daughter, we know what you did for a living, now is the time to pass the torch.”

But she already has.

Klum has four children. Her two daughters Leni, 20, and Lou, 15, and her sons, Henry, 19 and 17-year-old Johan.

Leni, being the eldest, had already begun working and started her career in modeling at age 16 when she appeared next to her mom in a “Vogue Germany” issue in 2021.

But like her mom, she’s already been subject to criticism after the two did a photo shoot together last month modeling Italian lingerie.

It wasn’t their first time posting in their undergarments together, but fans still felt the need to comment how cringy they felt that Klum was posing half-naked with her daughter.

But these comments are ones that probably won’t affect Klum because she is very comfortable being naked in general, especially at home.

She told People last year, “I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over.’ And I’m like, ‘Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?’ As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”