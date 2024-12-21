‘They Are Hardly Ever Together’: Nicole Kidman’s Shocking Confession About ‘Babygirl’ Love Scenes Sparks Concern About Her and Keith Urban’s Marriage

Nicole Kidman “would love to be everywhere,” but does that include being by her husband Keith Urban’s side?

Some people are doubtful that is the case, as the actress has had a jam-packed schedule for months while promoting her most recent role in the erotic film, “Babygirl” around the world.

Now, new reports allege that the “Big Little Lies” standout and Urban have been struggling to spend quality time with each other.

The “Go Home W U” country singer, who is also from Kidman’s neck of the woods, and his wife have taken up residences in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York City for their respective careers.

Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban under scrutiny after the actress’s shocking confession about filming love scenes. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

According to an unnamed source of Woman’s Day magazine, “Nicole and Keith have had their worst year ever. They’ve barely spent any time together, and she’s been on her own throughout some of her most distressing times.”

Commenters on Daily Mail chimed in on the matter when the tabloid recently claimed that the two are considering moving back to Australia, where they also have a home. One person wrote, “If she’s not spent much time with her husband what about their children?”

The entertainers have been married for 18 years and are parents to daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman is also the mother of adopted kids Isabella and Connor, with whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Someone else quipped, “I think her marriage been over for sometime all a show their both workaholics their kids must be brought up by nannys.”

While a third person alleged, “This is a lie that was floated 2 months ago. It was also floated a couple of years ago. And several years ago. First Nashville is Keith’s home. That’s where the other woman in his life lives. He just bought a studio here and is looking forward to getting it up and running. Always such fake stories. Just like the fake ‘marriage.’”

In response, another person speculated, “Perhaps that’s why she wants to move back to Australia. To keep him away from that other woman you mention.”

Urban has not been caught in any cheating scandals, but for a time, Kidman did experience intimacy challenges because of other men.

While filming the erotic thriller “Babygirl,” where she portrays a married CEO who risks it all to have a BDSM affair with a young intern played by actor Harris Dickinson, Kidman blushingly admitted that filming the steamy scenes with the British heartthrob and her on-screen husband played by Antonio Banderas was overwhelming.

Nicole Kidman delivers an intensely raw performance in “Babygirl,” showcasing her deep emotional connection to her roles. She reflects on her challenge of not absorbing others' emotions—a trait her husband, Keith Urban, likens to being "a raw egg" he protects. pic.twitter.com/Ae2zsGGAwU — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 13, 2024

She told The Sun, “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore.’” With all that sexual tension flowing, she shared, “It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

Luckily for her, Urban is not the jealous type and is often aloof to what goes on on set during the production. He often shares Instagram posts of his wife for her birthday, on vacation or when Kidman makes a surprise appearance at his concerts. A skeptic wrote, “They are hardly ever together. He loves his freedom so he can do, whatever.”

The country music sensation was recently spotted all smiles after taping a performance for “The Jimmy Kimmel Live” show as Kidman and their daughters remained in Nashville with family.

However, the couple walked hand in hand into The Grand Ole Opry last month, dispelling, if only just for a moment, that there were any marital problems afloat.

Kidman has been working on several projects all in the midst of grieving her mother Janelle Ann Kidman’s death. The 84-year-old matriarch passed away in September in the family’s home country, Australia.