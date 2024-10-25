‘Just Embarassing’: Nicole Kidman Faces Swift Backlash After Confessing She Got ‘So Turned On’ Filming Her New Movie That It Stopped Production

‘Just Embarassing’: Nicole Kidman Faces Backlash Over Shocking Confession About Got ‘So Turned On’ Filming Her New Movie That It Stopped Production

Nicole Kidman made some shocking admissions recently about filming her new erotic thriller, “BabyGirl.” The 57-year-old actress was “so turned on” by her steamy scenes she dished, “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore.”

The “Big Little Lies” star explained how she sometimes reached her limit and had to halt filming. “It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout,” Kidman told “The Sun” in a candid interview.

“I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!”

Australian actress Nicole Kidman makes shocking confession about being turned on while filming “BabyGirl” movie. (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

In the racy movie — set to premiere on Christmas day 2024 — the Oscar-winner plays a high-powered CEO who embarks on a BDSM affair with her much younger intern, played by 28-year-old British actor Harris Dickinson (“Where the Crawdads Sing”). In the film, Kidman is entangled with not one but two heartthrobs. Antonio Banderas takes on the role of her husband in a marriage that lacks a certain spice, with Kidman longing to be dominated. Kidman revealed that the sex scenes with both actors were, ahem, overwhelming.

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” she said, adding, “It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me.’ Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.”

One man who might not take Kidman’s bombshell revelations lightly is her husband, Keith Urban.

“I’m sure her husband is happy to hear this!” read one sarcastic comment on Instagram. “Uh oh, Keith. Watch out. The line was crossed, forgetting it’s drama play…not real foreplay,” warned another, followed by the comment, “Keith deserves better.”

Still many were grossed out by her “gross” statements, including one who stated, “She’s disturbed.”

Another said, “Way to show off your mid-life crisis one after another on film. When Hollywood gets under your skin there is no escaping it. How her husband is enjoying himself elsewhere.”

A third added, “The older she gets the more desperate she has become for attention, at what point does the husband just tell her to drop out of the spotlight for a while? It’s now just embarrassing…”

But some speculated the movie might provide real-life inspiration in the bedroom: “Everyone saying watch out – how do you know she didn’t pause to go recreate that with her man.”

Good thing her singer-songwriter husband isn’t the jealous type. The actress once joked that Urban “really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in,” she told “Entertainment Weekly” in 2021, adding “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved.”

At a Venice press conference, where she was joined by fellow cast members, including Sophie Wilde (“Talk to Me”), Kidman spoke about the intimate rehearsal process. She and Henderson sat in a room for six hours to get to know each other before filming. Additionally, director Halina Reijn created a very “protected” and collaborative environment on set, and Kidman never felt exploited. Just the opposite, she enthused that her role felt “freeing” and “liberating.”

“There was enormous care taken by all of us. We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other,” said the “Eyes Wide Shut” star.

Banderas chimed in with his take, “Those scenes are very delicate, but they have the rhythm, they have the depth, they have complexity.”

If the spicy trailer is any indication, there’s no lack of complexity.

“If we’re going to do this, we need to set some rules that you and I both agree on. Starting with, I tell you what to do, and you do it,” commanded Dickinson. In a later scene, Kidman whispers, “You’re very young. I don’t want to hurt you.” Dickinson scoffed at her, saying, “Hurt me? I think I have power over you because I could make one call, and you lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?”

Move over “A Christmas Carol,” it looks like holiday movie-going will be quite different this year.