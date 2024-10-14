‘Keep Your Hands to Yourself Hayek’: Nicole Kidman Pushes Salma Hayek In a Tense Showdown That Has Fans Believing a Feud Is Brewing

‘Sensed Racist Vibes’: Fans Blast Nicole Kidman For Behaving Like an ‘Entitled Hollywood Snob’ For Tense Showdown With Salma Hayek At Fashion Show

‘That Balenciaga Contract Is in Danger’: Fans Speculate That Salma Hayek Will Influence Fashion House to Cut Ties And ‘Blacklist’ Nicole Kidman As Video Exposes Tense Showdown Between The Actresses

Fashion looks for the 2025 spring and summer seasons were not the only hot topics during Paris Fashion Week, as a new video pitting Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman has surfaced.

The footage that many believe reveals a rift between the two actresses is from the Sept. 30 Balenciaga show.

Actress Nicole Kidman appears to have incident during Fashion Show with Salma Hayek, leading many to believe there’s a feud brewing. (Photos by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; salmahayek/Instagram)

Hayek is the wife of François-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury brands company Kering, which owns businesses such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta. The couple, who are parents to daughter Paloma, began dating in 2006 and married in 2009.

The circulated video begins with Kidman’s back turned to photographers and Hayek attempting to direct her peer’s attention to the flashing lights capturing their every move. As the “Frida” star uses her hands to reposition Kidman to face forward, their interaction seems to hit a snag.

Social media users are convinced that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife instructed Hayek not to touch her as she pushed her hand away. Pop sensation Katy Perry was greeted with a hug by the Australian talent as Hayek looked on bewildered.

Heated Paris Fashion Week exchange between Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman fuels rumors of a brewing rift. (Photo: Serials.News/TikTok.)

When Kidman redirected her attention back to the actress, she imparted a few words, to which Hayek responded with a head nod as she stood with her hands at her side. Soon after, though, the Academy Award winner walked away, and Hayek moved forward with orchestrating a photo opportunity with Perry.

Photos and videos later revealed the Hollywood veterans were seated front row with Pinault between them. But the perceived spat caught on camera has since been turned into a sensationalized row between the women, one speculating that Kidman’s contract with the fashion house may now be hanging in the balance.

“Oh that ‘don’t touch me’ from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear,” an X user wrote. The “Big Little Lies” standout was announced as a Balenciaga brand ambassador in December 2023.

oh that “don’t touch me” from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear 🫣 pic.twitter.com/zqUa6oHfdA — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) October 13, 2024

A second user wrote, “I would be very scared if I did this, even if I was Nicole Kidman. Imagine getting blacklisted by nearly half of the fashion world and France.”

Elsewhere in the mounting reactions, comments have diverted attention to perceptions about their behavior and likability.

One such tweet read, “Salma was being rude and was rushing Nicole so she could pose with the other person. Nicole told her to not [to] touch her and she will move on ok? And Salma said ok.”

Whereas a fourth commenter broadcasted, “I am team #SalmaHayek I’ve met Nicole before and she is a snob. A typical entitled Hollywood snob! Most likely she is drunk or high here.. we will never know.”

I’ve been watching Salma since she was in Teresa in 89’, she’s the sweetest. Maybe Nicole didn’t really want to be there because it was her first public event after her mom’s death. She wouldn’t be on this campaign if Salma didn’t like her pic.twitter.com/rj71pRBshE — Anfisa’s Red Bag (@anfisasredbag) October 13, 2024

When Hayek posted an October 1 carousel of images from Paris Fashion Week, she included a photo herself and Kidman. While she looked pleasantly into the camera, Kidman opted to shield the right side of her face with her hair and looked down at the ground.

An Instagram follower wrote that not only were they disappointed in Kidman but that she “sensed racist vibes.”

Neither the women nor Balenciaga have issued statements to quell the speculative conversations about the matter. The fashion show marked Kidman’s first major appearance since the passing of her mother in early September.