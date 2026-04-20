‘Is That You Salma?’: Salma Hayek’s Jaw-Dropping Date Night Look In Photos with Her Husband Has Fans Stunned as One Detail Throws Them for a Loop

Actress Salma Hayek says age has actually worked in her favor in Hollywood. In 1996, her role as the seductive vampire queen in “From Dawn Til Dusk” quickly turned her into a sex symbol.

Ever since her 1996 breakout as the seductive vampire queen in “From Dusk Till Dawn” in 1996 turned her into a sex symbol, the conversation around aging hasn’t played out the way many assume. That stands in contrast to what many performers have described for years — an industry where roles often narrow over time and younger actresses, like “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney, are frequently favored for the opportunities older women say become harder to find.

Salma Hayek stuns while showing off her gray hair on the red carpet. (Photo: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

‘She Did Something to Her Face’: Salma Hayek Turns Heads With Her Busty New Look, But Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In on the Real Surprise

But that hasn’t been the case with Hayek, who told Marie Claire last year in March that age saved her from being typecast. She said, “There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories.”

Although some observers accuse her of refusing to “dress her age” — usually whenever she shows up looking too good for people’s comfort or dares to pose for “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” — Hayek appears to be treating late adulthood less like a retreat and more like a victory lap.

That was on full display April 18 at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, where the 59-year-old mother looked striking as ever, though the real scene-stealer wasn’t her busty look or her stunning gown. It was the silver strands in her hair that had fans doing a double take, as if Hollywood had just discovered gray can be glamorous.

Dressed in a sparkly, black Gucci Gown, Hayek wowed people with her hair swooped neatly in a French roll. The slivers of gray were styled in the bang part, while the rest of her black hair was tucked in the updo.

Hayek, who was accompanied to the ceremony by her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, wearing a classic black suit and bowtie, shared photos from the evening on her Instagram page. Fans instantly gave their nod of approval for her gray hair in her comment section, as some were thrown for a loop about who they were looking at.

“Is that you Salma? Hmmm,” said one shocked observer, while another person complimented her writing, “Gray hair suits her.”

Someone else who agreed that she looked good said, “The gray says that gorgeous woman can age gracefully. She’s perfect at any age.” Many agreed, saying, “Grey looks stunning on you,” while critics wrote, “Not liking the grey.” Another said, “Grey hair! What happened.”

A fifth person swooning over her typed, “Can it be possible that you are like the finest of wines that just gets better with age, I think so and such an inspiration!!”

Hayek gave fans an inside look at her natural makeup and beauty tricks last June in a video with Vogue, some of which she learned from her grandmother. She began with her hair wrapped in a towel before taking it down.

“Okay, now I took this thing out because I also do makeup on the hair. I do not dye my hair,” she declared.

She said she grew to understand that she had to change her makeup and routines as she gets older. The “Wild Wild West” actress advised others that if they don’t like the “white” strands in their hair, they could use “mascara” like her or a root touch-up brush to comb and blend through the strands.

“You have to change your makeup and beauty routine as you get older. Sometimes you go, oh, I don’t look good,” Hayek stressed. “Change the makeup because maybe what worked before, it’s not working now. So it’s good to be adventurous and creative and try to have fun while you doing it.”

At the time, she first addressed the gray coloring that appears around the temples of her head, telling Allure Magazine, “My hair doesn’t like to be dyed. I look better with healthy hair that’s white,” last April.

She also told the outlet that she doesn’t do fillers nor has she gotten any plastic surgery despite speculation and rumors about her busty appearance. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t used some sort of technology in her skin care routine.

Last year, Hayek was named the global ambassador for Merz Aesthetics’ Ultherapy Prime treatment, a noninvasive skin-lifting treatment that she uses to tighten the extra skin around her neck, which she dubs the “turkey neck,” no pun in reference to Donald Trump or Karoline Leavitt.

Throughout the years of her aging gracefully, Hayek continues to be celebrated as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Not much has changed about her looks either. From her curvaceous body and flat tummy to her soft facial features, she shows no signs of stopping heads from turning now.