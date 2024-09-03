‘Divorce Soon Come…’: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram Goes Private, Shows Cryptic Post Fans Take as Sign Will Smith Split Is Around the Corner

Jada Pinkett Smith has made the most of the summer months despite retreating from the public after the hysteria her memoir “Worthy” caused last year.

The book dropped major bombshells about the actress’s marriage to Will Smith — namely that, unbeknownst to the world, the couple had been separated since 2016. In a new Instagram post, Pinkett Smith hinted that she may have more revelations to share with the public.

The Sept. 1 carousel featured a selfie of the “Matrix” star basking in front of turquoise tropical waters, a video of her speeding off with an unknown man on a jet ski, and a serene clip of the sun’s beams cascading over the ocean.

Will Smith fans think a divorce from Jada Pinkett Smith is imminent after her cryptic posts fuels speculation. (Photos: Willsmith/Instagram; Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram.)

“Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then…I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez,” she cryptically wrote as the caption.

Immediately, one fan commented, “This is what peace looks like,” as a second individual complimented the Baltimore native. They wrote, “One thing we can’t NEVER say is that Jada face card declined but she’s always been stunning.”

Another person inquiring about the person seated behind her on the jet ski asked, “Is that Will on the back draping you like a curtain???”

The mystery man has locs, but details about his face and identity are unknown. It goes without saying that he and the “Pursuit of Happyness” actor do not bear a resemblance to each other.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic post about her heart blooming leads to speculation of her new man in her life amid rumors of looming divorce from Will Smith. (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

The “Matrix” star’s page is private after months of limiting comments in hopes of keeping out hateful remarks, but it’s unclear when she changed the setting on her profile.

Still, the post was picked by Hollywood Unlocked, where users left their unfiltered reactions to her message. Among them was someone who wrote, “I hope that means you did some inner work so you stop embarrassing your husband.”

Jada was mercilessly slammed for her admissions about being separated from Will while simultaneously doting on her enduring and close-knit bond with the late Tupac Shakur. But criticism of her dates back to when her husband joined her at “The Red Table Talk” to discuss her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

The public battering intensified when Will slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Award ceremony for an off-the-cuff joke about Jada’s shaved head. Jada would later declare that Will referring to her as his wife in the moment, despite her being his guest as a family member, reenergized their efforts to work on their union. The couple even teased that they were working on a book about their journey.

Please Will Smith I’m begging you to follow all our favorite celebrity couples and get a divorce bruh. You posted a beautiful hbd post to Jada on IG and she posted her dancing with PAC. pic.twitter.com/WOrTI6K7PA — 🙅🏾‍♂️ (@chiefofwakanda) September 21, 2023

According to the rock band Wicked’s frontwoman, she and the box office megastar have not divorced because they were “still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership” and that she made a promise that divorce would never be an option. “We will work through … whatever,” she told “Today” in a 2023 interview promoting “Worthy.”

But despite Will showing up to support her at a book tour stop, the couple of 32 years has seldomly been seen together since. As a family — their children Jaden and Willow, and Will’s son Trey — put on a united front when they all attended the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Los Angeles premiere in June.

The following month, in a Father’s Day post, she uploaded a candid snapshot of Will surrounded by her and the kids as he slept. Still, internet rumor continues to run rampant with the belief that Black Hollywood’s former golden couple is quietly moving toward ending their marriage for good.

“So you got a new man… finally,” assumed one person. A second remarked, “Divorce soon come..” A third spectator suggested that Jada had taken a page out of Jennifer Lopez’s rebound playbook. “Ok so she’s posting messages about the end of summer coping JLO. We don’t care about your impending divorce if that’s what you trying to tell us Jada just like her’s too,” they wrote.

Lopez recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and months of reports that their love story had ended terribly. She uploaded a post of summer photos and tell-tale memes, showing that life has been going seemingly well despite being in the midst of her fourth legal separation.

This summer, Will launched his return to music with a new single “You Can Make It,” and has been spotted jet-setting around the globe without his wife in tow.