‘It’s Gotta Be Hell Competing with a Ghost’: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Throwback Video of Herself and Tupac Shakur Dancing to Will Smith’s ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is still celebrating her 52nd birthday with a new project on the horizon.

Although the public won’t let her forget her controversial past and relational “entanglements,” she continues to celebrate her life — and the people in it who have meant the world to her.

In an Instagram clip aimed to bind her, her husband Will Smith, and her childhood best friend, Tupac Shakur, and promote her new book, “Worthy,” the actress shared posts of a video of herself and the former Death Row artist. It features the two as teens lip-syncing to her husband and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s hit song “Parents Just Don’t Understand” in junior high school.

Jada Pinkett Smith faces criticism after sharing a throwback video of her and Tupac Shakur singing Will Smith’s song. “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram; Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage)

Fans also did not understand the weird love triangle, even mocking Pinkett Smith’s husband.

The “I Am Legend” star posted a birthday tribute to his wife on social media and folks did not hold their tongues, blasting his devotion and calling him foolish. He even had to pause the comments of the post under the caption in which he promised to spend the rest of his life trying to top her 30th birthday, when he got Rakim to surprise her.

While it is not clear that either Will or Jada has forgotten about her relationship with August Alsina, the married couple of 26 years seem to consistently work to move past it.

But there’s one particular individual from her past that she just can’t move on from, the other great love of her life, Tupac.

In the post-birthday post on her Instagram, Jada wrote, “Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted.”



“Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined,” she added to the video. “And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.”

Jazzy Jeff, who served as Will’s partner in crime and original DJ, also commented on the post, writing, “Absolutely Amazing.”

Hours later, the “Matrix” star shared the “original” video of herself and the late “Dear Mama” rapper.

However, fans did not see the Tupac tributes as sweet, innocent, or endearing for a married woman.

“She play on Willard’s top any chance she get. It’s gotta be hell competing with a ghost.”

“Posting videos of ya Ex on ya husband song is crazy.”

“She just keep sharing about Tupac like Will didn’t almost catch a body for her. Smh.”

“Chile how many times must she upload this…Lol we know yall was cool….My god….Lmfao first you kept a letter for years and now this video….Lmfaoo Just leavve will and his man alone.”

Jada and Tupac were friends up from the late 1980s until his passing in 1996. They also appeared together on the HBCU college series, “A Different World.” Therefore, others didn’t see a problem with her post about him.

“Y’all wear his pic on a shirt and never met the guy but y’all have a problem with her posting her friend.”

“These people in the comments are trippin they were BEST FRIENDS and Will got the girl, the man is DEAD she has a right remember and celebrate her dead friend. Yal trippin.”

“Worthy” promises to answer many of the questions the public seems obsessed with knowing. It hits bookstores on Oct. 17.