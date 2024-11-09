‘She Doesn’t Look Well’: Jada Pinkett Smith Fuels Health Concerns with Unrecognizable Look In Rare Public Outing Since Going Private on Instagram

Academy Award winner Will Smith, 56, and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, were spotted out for a night on the town in Calabasas, California, recently.

The Hollywood couple has been open over the last few years about their marriage, with the “A Different World” actress sharing during the promotion of her “Worthy” memoir that the pair have been separated since 2016.

However, despite not presenting in a traditional marriage style, both Smith and his queen have stood as unwavering support systems for each other, showing up for milestones, including the Philadelphia native’s mega box office hit, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” — which is currently the eighth-highest grossing film worldwide of the year, according to Box Office Mojo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Their date night proved to be the first time since the May release of the action film that the two have been seen together publicly. Many suspected that maybe the two were on the outs since she did not post a “Happy Birthday” tribute to Smith on his birthday on Sept. 25.

However, the couple seemed to enjoy each other’s company, occasionally hugging each other, E! Online reported, while dining at the Crossroads Kitchen, an establishment co-owned by Travis Barker, on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The “Jason’s Lyric” star was dressed in a gold Gucci jacket and some oversized tomboy jeans. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was also casually dressed, rocking a gray jacket, a classic white T-shirt, and some pants. Paparazzi captured joining them with life coach and former monk Jay Shetty, whose podcast both Will and Pinkett Smith have appeared on over the past few years.

But looks can be deceiving, and many Daily Mail readers zoned in on how they believed something seemed off about the “Matrix” actress.

One person mentioned her purported alopecia, an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks one’s hair follicles and causes baldness. The photographs of the night show a bald Pinkett Smith looking even smaller than usual.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett cozy up on rare date night in first joint sighting in 6 MONTHS amid split drama https://t.co/LlDX6rcfjH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 8, 2024

Another comment picked up on her frail-looking frame and wrote, “She doesn’t look well.”

“Am sorry, he looks like her carer,” one comment read, using a colloquial term for caretaker, and added, “I hope she is ok.”

A third comment thought perhaps she was not sick, writing, “She looks high AF.”

While it is unclear if Pinkett Smith was experiencing some form of illness, was tired or if she was “high,” but the couple’s date night speaks to their relationship.

The “Girls Trip” actress has gone on record sharing with the world that she doesn’t envision her and her husband ever totally calling it quits.

In October 2023, during her promotional tour for her then-newly released book, Jada said on the “Today” Show she talked about their decision to separate in 2016, years before her entanglement with August Alsina was made public.

“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said.

Adding, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Smith is just as committed to the promise. He joined her during a panel on her book tour around the same time, where he told the audience, “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” reports The Baltimore Banner.

Or so fans thought until Jada shared an image of her and another man who was clearly not Will Smith on a jet ski in the water.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic post about her heart blooming leads to speculation of her new man in her life amid rumors of looming divorce from Will Smith. (Photos: @Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram.)

Twelve days before her last birthday, the Baltimore native took to social media and shared her thoughts on others’ opinions on why men and women stay in relationships.

“A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does … he is considered noble,” she wrote in part, adding, “A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy.”

She continued, “We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme.”

“If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space … we will erect monument love and give birth to treasures. We need not bond in fear. You … are …greatness,” she ended the thought.

Jada Pinkett Smith shares new family photos. https://t.co/prlf6ES9Hu pic.twitter.com/0rCFgAWHK1 — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) August 29, 2023

The couple married on December 31, 1997, after a few years of dating. They have two children together: Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24. Smith also has an older son, Trey Smith, born in 1992, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino. The blended family often comes together to support each other’s successes.

Recently, Willow celebrated her brother’s release of a new EP, which he dedicated to his past relationship with his girlfriend, Sab Zada.

The project is called “2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love,” looks at the depression he feels after breaking up with his social media influencer girlfriend after being caught cheating during his European vacation over the summer.

Building relationships within the family may be complicated, but they never give up. Seeing how Smith and Pinkett Smith continue to stand by each other suggests there is hope for everyone in the family to find love or, at the very least, friendship through life’s ups and downs, in richer or poorer, and in sickness and health.