‘Such Weird Mean Girl Behavior’: Demi Moore’s Daughter Is Fuming After Fans Sympathize with Kylie Jenner Following ‘Petty’ Golden Globes Snub

Demi Moore is not the “mean girl” critics have made her out to be after a Golden Globes moment featuring Kylie Jenner ignited a firestorm of mixed reactions online. Coming to the actress’ defense is her youngest daughter, 30-year-old Tallulah Belle Willis.

Moore won her first major acting award for best female performance at the 82nd awards ceremony on Jan. 5. The star was praised for her leading role in the horror/sci-fi film “The Substance.” The film saw her portray an aerobics sensation who finds out that eternal youth can be achieved but that it comes at a devastating cost.

Demi Moore faces backlash for “mean girl” behavior after she seemingly ignores Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes. (Photo: @demimoore/Instagram; Goldenglobes/TikTok)

In her acceptance speech, Moore, 62, expressed shock and gratitude at the victory. She also shared a message of empowerment, telling the audience, “In those moments, when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough: I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’”

The celebration continued as the Academy Award-nominated talent made her way back to her seat. Along the way, she was spotted exchanging welcomed interactions with actors Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet. Seated between the “A Complete Unknown” co-stars was the rising leading man’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The “G.I. Jane” powerhouse was observed happily leaning in to hug and speak with Fanning. The youngest of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan seemed to awkwardly shift her sideways and say, “You look beautiful” to Moore, who was entranced in the moment with Fanning. Jenner’s compliment seemingly went unacknowledged. She then turned away, once again, with her back toward Moore.

And please remember this year Kylie’s Halloween costume was Demi Moore in the movie strip tease 😭😭 I feel so bad for me this is SO humiliating pic.twitter.com/mv07ixvvTa — LB (@GrammaBitch) January 6, 2025

The veteran screen gem then proceeded to interact with Chalamet, placing a hand on his shoulder as they exchanged pleasantries. Again, Jenner was seemingly not shown any attention while seated at the table that hosted at least four others.

Jenner paid homage to Moore in October when transformed into the actress, recreating looks from the movie “Striptease.” Online, there was a display of reactions suggesting that several people believed the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur had been intentionally bypassed.

“This is such weird mean girl behavior. This irks me. Kylie told her she looks beautiful… that was such weird grown behavior,” read one person’s tweet. A second typed, “Kylie is at a work event with her partner like normal people do every day. There’s always an excuses for rudeness when ya’ll dislike someone. This wouldn’t be said about a Drs gf at his annual work party. Demi’s action was weird.”

A third user stated, “Hating on Kylie Jenner or not, being the only one excluded from a conversation sucks and this coming from a grandma is crazy. this is why being old doesn’t mean you’re grown.” However, Tallulah, who highlighted her mother’s Golden Globes win on Instagram, was swift in quashing the narrative that had quickly spread online.

In a since-deleted IG Story post, she wrote, “NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD — we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do… This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers.”

She continued, “There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!” Tallulah is one of three daughters Moore and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, share.

Still, there was a mix of responses from social media users. One person defensively wrote, “She doesn’t have to speak to everyone.’ Though another onlooker suggested, “OMG Demi actually turns her head towards Kylie,she probably smiled or said something short. If she really did snub her, Timothée would have introduced her or something. This is so petty.”

Jenner has become a staple at A-list film events since she began dating Chalamet in 2023. She was previously linked to rappers Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids, and Tyga.