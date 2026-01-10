‘Disrespectful to His Wife’: Demi Moore Gets Slammed for Gushing Over One Intimate Thing Bruce Willis Always Did During Their Marriage

Demi Moore recently caused a stir with a revelation about a special ritual she shared with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore was married to Willis for 13 years and welcomed their three daughters, Rumer Willis, 37, Scout Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 31, before the pair called it quits in 2000. Since the “Die Hard” star was Moore’s longest-lasting marriage and they were able to maintain a friendship afterward, it’s not a surprise that she holds dear memories of him.

Demi Moore publicly defended Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis against criticism over her caregiving decisions as the actor battles frontotemporal dementia (Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis by emmahemingwillis/Instagram; Demi Moore/Instagram/ @demimoore)

‘She Isn’t Even His Wife Anymore’: Demi Moore’s Updates on Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’ Dementia Leave Fans Claiming His Current Wife Has Been Silent

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Moore attended a private screening of the “Song Sung Blue” film at the Soho House in Los Angeles.. It’s about a real-life husband and wife named Mike and Claire Sardina, who formed a tribute band to Neil Diamond in the ’80s and ’90s and called themselves Lightning & Thunder. Moore opened up to Kate Hudson — who is playing Claire in the movie — about a time when she and Willis bonded over Neil Diamond.

According to the Daily Mail, she said, “When we first together, one day he blasted Neil Diamond. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ He said it’s Neil Diamond day! And he played Neil throughout the day. He kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!’”

Some of the British tabloid’s readers were displeased with Moore, 63, mentioning this intimate memory of Willis, 70, when he is currently in a long-term marriage to former international mode Emma Heming Willis.

One fan who felt this way wrote in the tabloid’s comments section, “This is really disrespectful to Bruce’s wife and their two daughters.. she also talks about Bruce in ‘past tense.’”

Another person who felt similarly said, “She is so weird. They divorced. Be friendly for the kids. She talks about him more than his actual wife.”

But others felt like they were sick of the Willis’ wife talking about him too.

Someone who responded to the last comment wrote, “Um… actually…NO! The current wife name-drops Bruce any chance she gets! It was especially bad during the holiday’s. Sorry you missed it!”

Another person also commented, “Her and the Wife need to shut up and go away.”

Willis and Emma first got together in 2007 before they tied the knot in 2009. They have two daughters together, Mabel Willis, 13, and Evelyn Willis, 11.

Emma, 47, has opened up a lot about her relationship with Willis especially since he was diagnosed with a language disorder called aphasia in 2022. By the next year his condition had worsened to frontotemporal dementia, which is a group of brain diseases that affect the frontal and temporal lobe of the brain.

In September 2025, Emma received backlash for moving Willis out of their home into a nearby one-story home. Though she told People it was “the hardest thing,” she clarified it was a more appropriate atmosphere for Willis’ needs. So he has a comfortable environment in that home with round-the-clock care.

Many fans slammed Emma for making that decision and deemed it selfish. Some also questioned why he couldn’t be with the rest of the family.

In November, she defended her choice at the End Well 2025 conference and said she knew she would be met with judgment but that their family is supportive of the decision.

She told the crowd that the support from the family is “because they know, they’re in it and I’ve got this beautiful blended family. I also have Bruce’s mother who is in her 90s. I have Bruce’s brother and sister and cousins and they have been so loving and supportive and nonjudgmental.”

Emma shared an anniversary post on Dec. 30 commemorating the day they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. Along with an image of Bruce kissing her forehead, she wrote, “18 years ago, he became my boyfriend. With one kiss on the top of my head, time stood still. I’m so lucky to know this kind of love.”

As for Moore, she visits Willis weekly whenever she is in Los Angeles and shows support to his wife and children.

She told Variety back in February, “We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

After they divorced, Moore dated martial arts instructor Oliver Whitcomb before marrying actor Ashton Kutcher, a union that lasted from 2005 to 2013. Kutcher was her last marriage, and though she’s dated other men since, she is currently single.