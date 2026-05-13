‘Seriously … What Happened?’: Demi Moore’s Cannes Look Backfires as Fans Get Distracted by One Disturbing Detail That Fuels Major Health Concerns

Actress Demi Moore has built an image around her timeless beauty, glowing skin, and her signature long black hair, often sharing the routines and self-care habits she credits for maintaining her youthful look.

Even at 63, Moore still draws praise for her appearance, but lately the conversation has shifted.

Alongside the compliments, a growing number of fans have started wondering if something deeper may be going on.

Her recent appearance sparked concern from supporters and critics who wonder if she may be pushing herself too hard to maintain the image she spent decades perfecting

Demi Moore attends Cannes Film Festival but fans are concerned about her ‘skeletal arms.’ (Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Lately, fans have noticed Moore looking frail at celebrity events, leading some to be concerned for her health. Yet others believe that she may be on Ozempic, the popular weight loss supplement taking over Hollywood.

Those concerns only grew louder on Tuesday, May 12, when Moore stepped onto the red carpet in France for the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

She stunned in a strapless sequined Jacquemus gown and diamond necklace, but fans barely focused on the glamour.

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Instead, attention quickly shifted to her noticeably thin arms, with some viewers pointing out deep indentations and sunken areas in photos where she lifted them for the cameras.

Fans reacted on social media once the photos were released.

Many initially went after media outlets that described Moore’s arms as “toned” or muscular.

Without a doubt, Demi Moore, 63, dazzled during opening night of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

She is so beautiful, but that is just too thin. pic.twitter.com/1NXi9GSNIm — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) May 12, 2026

“These are not f-cking toned arms. These are skeletal arms. She is clearly sick. Page Six and New York Post using the term ‘toned arms’ just encourages the push back to pro-ana skinny culture and I’m f-cking sick of it,” said one person.

Another person responding with concern said, “Seriously. What is happening to Demi right in front of our eyes?”

Not everyone agreed that something was wrong. One person who defended Demi Moore said, “She’s about 60? She’s just skinny. That’s what 60-year-old arms look like when you are skinny. You lose body fat.” Another said, “What happened? She looked great 2 years ago.”

But others weren’t convinced the changes were simply aging. “She looked great before! Is she on Ozempic? Because this isn’t what she looked like 2 years ago,” another commenter typed.

Moore’s arms have long been slim, though fans pointed out they once appeared far more toned, especially during her physically demanding lead in the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane.”

“She had ‘toned arms’ when she played GI Jane. She looks so emaciated here, it doesn’t even look real. It’s sad,” said another critic about her Cannes look.

Moore’s arms appeared noticeably fuller in the early 2000s, especially during her relationship with Ashton Kutcher.

Around 2012, however, fans began noticing her frame looking much thinner. The timing also overlapped with a difficult chapter in Moore’s personal life after she and Kutcher split in 2011 amid reports of his repeated cheating. “That 70s Show” star later filed for divorce in December 2012.

Moore shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, who once stopped speaking to her because of her relapse.

She was initially sober for 20 years after experiencing a cocaine and alcohol addiction in the ’80s that caused the “St. Elmo’s Fire” director Joel Schumacher to urge her to go to rehab before filming.

Demi Moore plays Erin Grant in the movie 'Striptease (1996). pic.twitter.com/vpaqxC5m2v — HollywoodFaces (@HollywoodFaces) May 7, 2026

However, Moore’s struggles came to a head in January 2012 when she collapsed at a party inside her Los Angeles home after reportedly smoking a substance that triggered seizure-like symptoms.

She was rushed to the hospital, and reports at the time claimed she weighed just 102 pounds at age 49. The following month, she checked into a treatment facility in Sundance, Utah.

Since then, Moore has worked to maintain her sobriety while continuing her acting career. She is currently filming “Tyrant,” a culinary thriller co-starring Charlize Theron and Julia Garner in Los Angeles.