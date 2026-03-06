‘What Happened to Her?’: Demi Moore Fires Back at Critics After Her Jaw-Dropping New Look Turns Heads for All the Wrong Reasons

Demi Moore is putting the rumors to rest after weeks of switching up her look with new hairstyles, leaving fans confusing about her appearance.

The former commanded attention after sporting a new look in images taken during her recent trip to Paris, where she attended a Gucci fashion show.

Demi Moore attended Milan Fashion Week with a bold new look. (Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

The 63-year-old ditched her signature look and chopped off inches of her black hair a short bob, drenching it with water to achieve a wet look. Moore paired it with a monochromatic look from head to toe that consisted of a black skintight leather jumpsuit with a high neckline and long sleeves.

Overall, Moore’s all-black look made her look super slender, and while some praised Moore for attempting a more daring route with her fashion, others warned her to keep it in the closet.

Then, days later, Moore attended the Actors Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, with her hair pulled back in a sleek, low bun with a middle part. She wore a black dress with a white ruffled caboose on the back.

One person on Page Six said, “Kind of creepy. Looks like she’s starving herself. And, what’s with all those sunglasses?”

One person who was completely thrown off after viewing the images of Moore said, “I didn’t recognize her. She doesn’t look too good.” A third on Just Jared’s Instagram page commented, “Demi doesn’t look like Demi… Dunno.”

Critics continued to mistake Moore for other singers with long dark hair, including Demi Lovato, who has also been criticized for her weight.

“Demi, this look is not pretty. You’ve always been a gorgeous, classy lady. Now I’m afraid for you. Super thin isn’t good on anyone, but when you’re in 60s, it just headlines your bigger ears, hollow cheeks, and looser skin. It’s not just you girl, it happens to all of us, no matter how much plastic surgery we get,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Who is she and what happened to her?” with many noting, “She is way too thin.”

Some who felt Moore looked gaunt wrote, “She’s always been on the thin side throughout her career. But last year she did admit to being 40 pounds lighter than she was in her film “G.I. Jane.”

When asked about it at the SAG Awards, Moore told the crowd it was an “incredible moment,” according to Page Six, adding, “Just being able to play and step into another facet of my personality.”

To further confirm she did not cut her hair, the actress shared another photo that read, “The long hair is here to stay” in the caption.

As for her tiny figure, Moore has decided to stop using extreme diets to control her body. Currently, she doesn’t eat meat but does include eggs in her diet. She told People, “I stopped trying to control my food, and I finally understood what it means to accept my body as it is, even if it’s not the body I wanted.”

Moore also emphasized, “I’m protective of the length, so it’s more about health than inches.”

“The Substance” star said she loved the flexibility of w she loves the length of her hair.

“It feels most like me,” she said. “Being able to change my look with wigs and pieces feeds my need for change but at the end of the day I love taking it down seeing my hair fall past my waist. It’s like coming home.”

Her stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, did not give any hint on his page to whether he truly took the scissors to her hair or if he just cut up and styled a wig on her. Time will tell what the truth is.