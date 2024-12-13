Demi Moore’s ‘Youthful’ Transformation Slammed as Trolls Say 62-Year-Old Is Extremely ‘Surgically Enhanced’

Actress Demi Moore is continuing to combat plastic surgery rumors

The “G.I. Jane” star hit the red carpet Monday night for the SFFILM Awards Night in San Francisco, California. Moore appeared in a Morticia Addams-inspired outfit wearing a long black gown that she complemented with a long-sleeve black jacket.

Moore, accompanied by her Chihuahua Pilaf, was all smiles while she greeted other guests at the event, which she attended as an honoree to accept the Maria Manetti Shrem Award for Acting.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Demi Moore, Honoree of Maria Manetti Shrem Award for Acting arrives at the 2024 SFFILM Awards Night at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture on December 09, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Daily Mail reported on Moore’s appearance by saying she looked “effortlessly youthful” in their headline, but some of their readers challenged the description.

One person said, “Effortlessly?! you mean cosmetic surgically enhanced right?”

“’Effortlessly youthful’? A lot of money has gone into maintaining that ‘effortless’ look,” said a second person.

Another person wrote, “Still not age defying but looks good…..if you dismiss the false gnashers, stretched neck and accordion top lip!”

Over the years, there have been rumors that Moore has had a facelift to aid with sagging skin and keep her facial features smooth at age 62. It’s also been suggested that she’s had botox and fillers.

But these rumors have continued to spread even without any confirmation from Moore herself.

Ironically, in her new film “The Substance,” the 62-year-old tackles the issue of aging head-on.

Moore plays an aerobics TV host who gets fired on her 50th birthday. But she’s introduced to a drug called The Substance, which “unlocks” her DNA to make a younger version of herself. Everything starts to go right for her younger self … until things start to go wrong with addiction to both the drug and the idea of looking young and beautiful.

In an interview with Variety, Moore explains that “The Substance” reveals how women play a part in keeping society’s harsh beauty standards for women alive.

She said her character’s initial appearance in the film was part of the strategy. “Not showing me as completely broken and unattractive at the beginning was important to the arc,” she explained.

Moore continued, “This movie is also about the male perspective of the idealized woman that we as women have bought into. It isn’t about what’s being done to us; it’s about what we’re doing to ourselves.”