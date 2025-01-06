‘Body Looks Healthy’: Vivica A. Fox Fans She’s ‘Back to Your Old Self’ Following Months of Criticism About Her ‘Swollen’ Appearance

Actress Vivica A. Fox is silencing her critics by reclaiming her throne as one of Hollywood’s most talked about beauties from the 1990s.

For months now, trolls have pointed out her “swollen appearance” during an interview and event, poking fun at her for aging. Detractors even accused Fox of making herself look thinner in images and having surgical enhancements.

However, a recent Instagram post, celebrating the new year, has some fans declaring she’s “back to her old self.”

Actor Vivica A. Fox proves she’s still got it after showing off her curves online. (Photo: Msvfox/Instagram.)

Dressed in a bright lemon-yellow dress and accessorized with a sparkling “Happy New Year” tiara, Fox looked stunning posing next to a white stool and holding a glass of champagne.

Smiling confidently, the “Set It Off” actress posted on her Instagram, writing, “GM Dawlings! Happy Blessed New Year & Here’s To A FABULOUS ‘2025’ from ya girl @msvfox & @vivicafoxhair Sending out smiles & sunshine VIBEZ! Keep ya head up & stay bad to da bone!”

Fans immediately chimed in on how she seemed to be back to her old self, a nod to the classic Vivica A. Fox glam that has captivated audiences for decades.

The comments poured in with admiration.

The enthusiasm continued with one bold admirer noting, “Damn looking good in that yellow dress my door is open. Happy new year beautiful.”

Another who appreciated her fitted ensemble wrote, “Yes my girl .. u devoured in this tight n right little number here.”

A third added, “You look very “Two Can Play That Game” Vivica right here!!!!! LOVE.”

Someone else gave her a grand compliment, saying, “Your back to your old self,” while another fan added, “That pretty face poppin back.”

Another person said, “Body looks healthy and strengthy.”

The heartfelt reaction from fans comes after months of online criticism surrounding her appearance. Earlier in the year, Fox faced speculation and unkind comments about her supposedly swollen face, with many quick to jump to conclusions about her looks.

A turning point came when pictures surfaced of the movie star at Jamie Foxx’s “Strong Black Legends” event at Mr. Chow’s in Beverly Hills last month.

After seeing her radical transformation, following months of people ridiculing her online for gaining weight, fans suggested she might rekindle her relationship with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — a man she dated over 20 years ago.

In March, the “Power” show co-creator stirred memories when he reposted a clip from his 2003 BET Awards “Best New Artist” speech, where 50 famously flirted with Fox, saying, “I wanna thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress, too.”

This dress made 50 Cent shoot his shot at her during his acceptance speech at the BET awards. https://t.co/0f3flpR0O0 pic.twitter.com/lxxdRUuKzs — Gator Belts & Patty Melts (@Deion_Slanders) February 24, 2023

However, his caption revealed a different perspective. He said, “I look back at some of the s—t I did I gotta learn to shut the fvck up. Look at that look at the end—that’s trouble. WTF.”

Months later during a June appearance on the “Sherri” show, Fox was asked about potentially reuniting with the rapper-turned-showrunner, to which she playfully responded, “Well, Ben and Jen did it again. So why not?”

Despite facing criticism about her weight gain earlier in the summer, Fox’s recent transformation has silenced belittlers who dragged her aging looks, mocking her for her size and plumping face.

While people on social media claimed she possibly had a few botched surgeries on her face, particularly after an appearance on Tamron Hall’s show last October, the “Kill Bill” actress rarely addressed the speculation.

Vivica A. Fox shows off her slim waist amid weeks of harsh remarks about her appearance on “Tamron.” (Photos: The Tamron Hall Show/YouTube; @msvfox/Instagram)

In 2024, when there were flattering images of her, some even accused her of photoshopping her pictures to appear younger, not believing she looked as good as the pictures appeared.

During the year, when one critic attempted to mock her online, writing, “Is it me, or do I think something is wrong with her cheeks?? Aging is ok!” Fox clapped back with characteristic sass, “AGREED! I’M SMILING & HAPPY! JEEZ! NO WORRIES! I’M GUUD DAWLING!”

Now at 60, Fox’s New Year’s look has effectively silenced the critics.

As comments continue to flow from her end-of-the-year post, fans seem to be celebrating her timeless elegance and anticipating what 2025 might bring for the actress, whose career spans four decades.

The post not only marked a fresh start for the new year but also served as a reminder of Fox’s enduring star power and resilience. With her undeniable charisma and uplifting energy, the “Independence Day” actress is clearly stepping into the year stronger than ever.