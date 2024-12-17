’50 Cent Spin the Block Man!’: Vivica A. Fox’s Shocking Transformation Has Fans Wanting Her to Rekindle with an Ex Months After Criticism About Her Appearance

Fans of actress Vivica A. Fox believe she might have a chance to get back with her old boyfriend, 50 Cent, especially after her recent stunning pop-out at a Hollywood party.

A few took to social media to comment on how amazing she looked at Jamie Foxx’s “Strong Black Legends” event at Mr. Chow’s in Beverly Hill, arguing that the rapper should definitely take note of his ex’s transformation.

Fan believe Vivica A. Fox’s ex- 50 Cent might be crawling back after getting a look at her shocking weight loss in new images. (Photos by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

The “Set it Off” actress posted she was in the house with who’s who in Hollywood. Fox’s caption read, “GM Dawlings! #AboutLastNite @netflix AWESOME celebration for @iamjamiefoxx “What Had Happened Was” FUNTIMES with AMAZING @anthonyanderson @billbellamy @deraydavis @meagangood #JohnathanMajors & more!”

Dressed in a sheer cheetah print Jean Paul Gaultier, some strappy Dolce & Gabbana pumps, and rocking a few old school gold chains and hoop earrings, the 60-year-old made her presence known at the star-studded gathering, looking considerably smaller than she had just months prior.

In addition to a few pictures of her posing it up for the camera, one flick showed her flocked by Fox, comedians Bill Bellamy and Delray Davis, Emmy winner Anthony Anderson and former Marvel star Jonathan Majors.

In another photograph, she is seen with the “Avengers” actor and his fiancée and fellow actress Meagan Good.

Social media threads are full of comments from her fan base raving about how good she looks.

“Idk what it is lately but miss Viv you’re aglow,” one fan said, as another said, “Babeee and you were Fox Fox’nnnnn.”

Someone else wrote, “That 1st and last pic indicates that ViV is still a Fox.”

A fourth comment read, “CLAWD HAV MERCY!!…IF SEXY WAS A PERSON..THE QUEEN LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.”

As her comment section filled with fire emojis, some even tossed out the what-if notion that the “In Da Club” rapper and she might consider getting back together.

One fan tagged the G-Unit rapper directly and wrote, “@50cent spin the block man!”

Someone else said, “@50cent stop playing witcha girl. Sexy is an understatement.”

While their relationship ended years ago, Fox’s fans seem determined to manifest a reunion, using her recent public appearances as evidence that she’s at her prime and 50 Cent should definitely be paying attention.

Some think he has never stopped.

50 Cent and Vivica Fox (2003) pic.twitter.com/gGFPCHnYgz — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) October 17, 2023

In March, the “Power” show co-creator reignited curiosity when he reposted a clip from his 2003 BET Awards “Best New Artist” speech, where he famously flirted with Fox, saying, “I wanna thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress, too.”

Fans thought he was reminiscing on their relationship, but were snapped back to reality when Fif captioned the post, “I look back at some of the s—t I did I gotta learn to shut the fvck up. Look at that look at the end—that’s trouble. WTF.”

A few months later, when she appeared on the “Sherri” show, Fox was asked if she would ever consider spinning the block with the “Get Rich or Die Tryin” rapper-turned-showrunner, and she said, “Well, Ben and Jen did it again. So why not?”

Despite some chatter about her weight gain earlier this summer, Fox’s recent transformation has silenced critics. While rumors swirl about whether she had cosmetic enhancements, the “Kill Bill” actress has rarely addressed the speculation, letting her glow speak for itself.

“Is it me, or do I think something is wrong with her cheeks?? Aging is ok!” someone wrote online to which, Fox replied, “AGREED! I’M SMILING & HAPPY! JEEZ! NO WORRIES! I’M GUUD DAWLING!”

Fans are now more convinced than ever that she’s back and looking as good as she did in her prime — and that 50 Cent should take notice.