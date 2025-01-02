‘I Wish She Never Touched Her Face’: Vivica Fox’s $1200 Wig Debate Derails as Fans Zoom In on Her Plump Look

Actress and entrepreneur Vivica A. Fox is ringing in 2025 with a fresh focus on promoting the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, a line dedicated to offering affordable, stylish wigs and weaves for everyday women.

Her recent New Year’s Eve appearance on Cocoa Butter Live sparked more than just a debate about hair prices — it re-ignited conversations about her appearance and alleged cosmetic surgery.

In the clip, Fox discussed the high cost of wigs and what some women can afford.

Vivica A. Fox tries to push her hairline and critics on social media turn the conversation to her alleged plastic surgery on her face. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

“I can’t stand when somebody tells me they spent $1,200 on a wig,” Fox said. “Girl … now that’s good for you, but that better be some good hair! The secret to a perfect hairline is making it affordable. Everyone ain’t got $1,200 to spend on a wig.”

Fox continued to explain, “At the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, we aim to think about the everyday working woman so she can afford different styles and continue to come back. I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and we have very loyal customers.”

She then excitedly detailed one of her most popular products, the Bang & Pony, which comes in seven different styles. “We’ve got it up in a little tie knot, with bangs, straight, wavy— slick up the edges, bam! Put it on, and you’re good to go!” she stated.

The video clip quickly made its rounds on social media, sparking a lively debate among The Neighborhood Talk’s followers.

One person chimed in, “$1200 is waaaay too much, but I also don’t want the Tyler Perry wigs either.”

But not everyone supported Fox’s products as one user wrote, “I don’t agree with those wigs Ms. Fox is promoting, those are those Lifetime wigs.”

Another critical remark read, “Her wigs look cheap though, they give costume.”

The conversation shifted to Fox’s appearance, a topic that followed her throughout 2024 as she approached 60. Many commented on her weight gain and facial appearance, with her face’s plumpness leading to speculation about cosmetic procedures.

“I wish she never touched her face,” one commenter said.

Others were more critical, commenting, “Yikes. Fire the MUA for this shoot.”

Some fans pointed out what they thought were signs of cosmetic work after months of accusations.

auntie was something special back in the day pic.twitter.com/ZA0qgWg3bV — HumbleForever (@DaRealSkeet) January 1, 2025

“It’s not the makeup, she did something to her face years ago and it didn’t go well,” one follower claimed.

Another added, “Oh wow, she touched her face? It’s always the women who never need it!”

Throughout 2024, Fox’s fluctuating appearance sparked mixed reactions, with some mocking her plump facial features as others praising her beauty. Back in June, she was accused of getting surgical enhancements and photoshopping her images to look much thinner.

However, last month in December, fans boasted about how slimmer she looked compared to her viral appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show in September.

One person offered perspective, writing, “She’s 60. Like, of course, her stuff might look old because she’s a mature woman lol. She’s not in her 30s, 40s, or even 50s.”

We admire women like Vivica A. Fox! She opens up about being comfortable in her age. pic.twitter.com/NhCjMzRu0q — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 30, 2024

Despite the criticism, Fox stayed focused on her career, whether filming or running her businesses, refusing to let it hold her back.

The “Set it Off” actress launched her hair collection in 2008, building a diverse product line including REMI natural human hair wigs, lace front wigs, clip-ins, extensions, and the innovative Cornrow Cap.

Despite the mixed reactions, Fox’s goal remains clear: providing affordable, high-quality wigs for everyday women and looking fabulous while doing it.

Whether fans focus on the price tag or her appearance, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant is about her coin while providing women with a hairline they can afford.