‘U Lookn Goooood’: Vivica A. Fox Scores Fan Praise For Being ‘Fine ASF’ Weeks After Actress’ ‘Swollen’ Appearance Opened the Floodgates to Critics

Vivica A. Fox is a masterpiece on and off the big screen. Compliments for the actress, 60, were plentiful as fans flocked to lay eyes on her in a recent Instagram post.

But in the Oct. 22 post, the “Kill Bill” breakout star put the kibosh on haters who dare ridicule her appearance. In the post, which severs as a promo for her hair line, Fox had followers swooning over a black and white fitted dress, her flawless glam makeup look, and, of course, her hair, which was compliments of “Tony” faux bang and ponytail from her line.

A fan raved, “I don’t care what people say about this lady she is still fine asf.” The sentiment was echoed by countless people who called the director gorgeous and beautiful in reactions filled with fire and wine glass emojis.

Vivica A. Fox scores praise for her beauty weeks after fans expressed concern about her “swollen” appearance. (Photos: Msvfox/Instagram.)

“I don’t see too many 60 year olds walking around looking this good,” a supporter declared. An equally loyal follower wrote, “U lookn goooooodt! Tf! Tell them to stop playin wit u! Bn that! Gone always be that! On yo worst day they could never!

Another person praised Fox for taking the high road and ignoring her critics. They wrote, “I’m so glad you didn’t respond to that bs. Classy.” Fox took in the kind words and even gave several responses in the form of a “like.”

For months, Fox’s appearance has been met with mixed reactions from onlookers. At times, she has been described as appearing “swollen” and bombarded with accusatory comments stating she butchered her beauty with plastic surgery, Botox, and fillers, all of which have led some social media users to deem her unrecognizable.

Watching @vladtv with Vivica A. Fox. Man she use to be beautiful back in the day. She was mad sexy on Set it off and Independence day and a few others movies. @50cent dumps her and then she starts messing with her face she den lil Kim herself. pic.twitter.com/Gx8PVTFJMG — Stuntman Mike 🤬 (@StuntMan_Mike2) May 11, 2021

Even amidst praise for her looks, there were still hecklers who found their way into the post’s comment section. One person harshly declared the actress “another strong and independent single cat lady.”

A second user’s mean-spirited reaction read, “I’m confused. Are those three separate people or something?” seemingly alluding to Fox looking drastically different depending on the angles used to take the photos.

The discourse regarding her appearance has even been used to insult her peers like LisaRaye McCoy. While live chatting with fans, she was told, “You look more beautiful than Vivica Fox.” “The Players Club” star first defended Fox, saying, “That’s not nice,” but that she still received the compliment.

The NAACP Image Award winner has dished out a few witty responses to naysayers in the past, though her more recent public statements have focused on shutting down people who doubt that she has male suitors vying for her attention. According to Fox, she has her pick of the litter.