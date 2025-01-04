‘Common Had to Deal with This’: Tiffany Haddish Makes Love to Her Money In ‘Cringy’ Video That Leaves Fans Disgusted

It’s only been days into 2025 and comedian Tiffany Haddish is already catching heat again after posting yet another bizarre video on Instagram, leaving fans both confused and disgusted by her behavior.

In the strange clip, the “Girls Trip” actress, wearing a long black wig and sunglasses, acts out a steamy scene with Benjamin Franklin’s face on a $100 bill.

Tiffany Haddish has fans online confused after posting a video of her making out with a $100 bill. (Photo by Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

She prefaces the video with the caption, “My relationship with money for the last 10 years? We have had our ups and downs over the years, But We are growing and are stronger than ever. #MoneyLove #sheready #shesuccessful.”

Even with the advance notice, no one was ready for what she gave them.

“Ooo new money tastes good,” she starts saying, “Oh you wanna kiss me Ben? Like oh yeah, oh you such a good kisser. You got me all up against the wall.”

As Haddish continues her money makeout session, things get increasingly wild.

“Ooh, I wanna make a change with you… wanna make change,” she mockmoans. “You so sexy.”

The performance kicks up another notch when she turns to face the wall, exclaiming, “Oh oh oh grab my booty, Ben, grab my booty, Ben. Oh my God, oh, you’re so good well I just want to make a big quarter with you.”

The video escalates, getting even more bizarre as Haddish throws herself on a floor, rolling around the brown carpet while saying, “You got me on my back.”

She then continues slapping and rubbing her butt with the bill, moaning. The clip ends with her begging, “Don’t ever leave me. Please … please … don’t leave me. Thank you so much. I love you so much.”

The shocking footage has sparked a range of reactions from laughter to others who are simply annoyed by Haddish’s behavior.

One person said, “Am I the only one who thinks this behavior is ‘odd?’”

Another asked, “Is her 15 mins of fame up yet cause she’s corny af.”

A third said, “Giving me Marlon Way vibe,” referring to Marlon Wayan’s claim that Haddish is “always on 10” and sometimes “inappropriate.”

When The Jasmine Brand shared the video on Instagram, followers didn’t hold back their criticism.

“She always doing something cringy,” wrote one disgusted viewer.

“This is a cry for help/attention,” another chimed in.

The mockery continued with fans dragging Haddish’s past relationships.

“We don’t wonder why you’re single?” one person asked, while another jabbed, “She is so corny. Common this what you had to deal with?!”

Haddish has claimed she was shocked by her 2021 breakup with Common and she learned through the media. The Chicago rapper blamed it on their busy schedules, but she insisted they could’ve made it work. She later revealed that he ended things over the phone after not inviting her to his birthday party.

Since then, he has been dating fellow Chicago native Jennifer Hudson, which got under Haddish’s skin.

Shortly after she found out about their relationship, she was spotted kicking it on FaceTime with Jaguar Wright, a neo-soul-singer-turned-vlogger who claimed the “Glory” rapper sexually assaulted her.

Some followers speculated this behavior could be connected to potential substance use, asking “Is she drinking again?” as someone else commented, “I don’t want whatever she’s on.”

One fan wrote, “I cannot wait until someone produces an Unsung about her. Because she went from being the most in demand to being a clown in the industry. I hope sis not drinking that dark likka in 2025.”

Her recent legal troubles include two DUIs, with one coming in January 2022 in the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City after being found asleep at the wheel. Her second DUI came in November 2023 in Beverly Hills under similar circumstances, when authorities found her unresponsive behind the wheel of her car stopped in the middle of the road. The latest incident ended with a plea deal in February 2024, reducing the charge to reckless driving.

This isn’t Haddish’s first attention-grabbing moment. She previously joked about selling used and unwashed underwear online.

She also raised eyebrows with unusual behavior during a 16-hour flight to Israel, though she claimed she was sober at the time.

Recently, she told her African chauffeur that she would give him a “peroxide and baking soda bath.”

We are sure 2025 will give the world more bizarre moments from the stand-up comic.