‘Who Will Be Her Next Victim?’: Latest Development In Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Dragged-Out Divorce Has Fans Throwing a Fit

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing their amicable meetups and interactions amid their divorce. The former couple, who gave their love another shot, reportedly met up to exchange Christmas gifts for the holidays.

One would think that it’s laudable that the two have been able to keep things civil despite concluding their marriage. But, on the contrary, fans are actually getting quite over “Bennifer.”

Page Six reports it was told by an unnamed insider that Lopez and Affleck met on Sunday at the members-only Soho House to exchange gifts. Previous to them linking up, Affleck “purchased an autographed Marlon Brando book” to give to the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer.

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” the source said. “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well.”

“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”

Lopez filed for divorce from the “Air” star after just two years of marriage. It was a move that shocked some, being that this was the second time the couple had given their love a chance. The first was in 2002, when they began dating after meeting on the set of their film “Gilgi.” They then got engaged that same year and called off the engagement in 2004.

But it seems like the two “Can’t Get Enough” of each other. Less than two weeks ago, Page Six — again citing an unnamed source — reported it was told Affleck and Lopez “have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives” and that “they do communicate when it involves their kids.”

However, fans appear to be exhausted and disapproving of the two stars choosing to be in good standing with each other.

One person said on Page Six’s site, “Why does it take so long to get divorced???”

Someone else showed sarcastic sympathy toward Lopez, aiming at her busy love life.

They said, “Poor Jen. I wonder who will be her next victim? That will be tough. A guy over 60 who does not play games. Or a guy under 50 that does. Tough choice for the gal who has everything………….Except contentment.”

Another annoyed fan cringed at the mention of the couple exchanging gifts for the kids.

They wrote, “They didn’t have kids together. He was barely their stepdad for what, 6 months, really?”

Lopez and Affleck do not have children together. Lopez has 16-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Max Muñiz with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children, all with his ex-wife actress Jennifer Garner. The two share daughters, Violet Anne Affleck, 19, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 15, and son Samuel Affleck, 12.