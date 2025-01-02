‘Bro A Lil Friendly Wit Savannah Over There’: LeBron James Side Eyes Man Who Sneaks Hug from Wife Savannah at James’ Birthday Party

Savannah and LeBron James might hold the title of America’s favorite NBA couple, therefore fans are always protective of their union to the public.

The high school sweethearts and parents of three children were seemingly caught in a compromising position while at the athlete’s star-studded bash on New Year’s Eve filled with family, friends, and undeniable vibes.

LeBron, who just celebrated his 40th birthday on Dec. 30, made the most of the holiday weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers forward wasn’t hindered by a busy schedule — or a tough game against his former team and hometown, the Cleveland Cavaliers the following day. Despite losing to the Cavs 122-110, LeBron capped off 2024 with a celebration to remember.

Fans catch LeBron James checking a man for being a “little friendly” with his wife Savannah. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

At the party, which continued well past midnight, LeBron was spotted enjoying himself in true ’90s fashion.

Videos also captured the 20-time All-Star rapping along to Kendrick Lamar’s “Man at the Garden” solo as the party wound down. However, it was another clip that got fans hyped, highlighting the NBA star’s playful side and his unshakable bond with Savannah.

In a TikTok video shared by @KingLBJ1988 on New Year’s Day, LeBron is seen going all out during a late-night jam session with his close friend Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend. As the DJ spun Master P’s 1998 hit “Hot Boys and Girls,” LeBron delivered Mystikal’s verse with the energy of a man reliving his pre-teen years.

During the party, Savannah returned a goodbye hug to another guest, catching LeBron’s attention mid-performance. Though he never missed a lyric, eagle-eyed fans online caught his quick glance.

“Bro a lil friendly wit Savannah over there,” one fan commented.

Another said, “BRON PEEPED THAT HUG.”

Others joked about LeBron’s famously sharp instincts: “He watch everything lol IQ on 1000%,” one wrote, while another added, “Bron side eye after the hug, always on alert.”

It’s unclear as of this reporting, who the man is. Of course, the hug was harmless, and the couple hailing from Ohio seem to have built a bond that remains unshakable. Fans admired the subtle moment, noting how LeBron’s loyalty and protectiveness reflect their deep connection.

“When you grew up with your husband, and y’all vibe the same, shutting down parties together!!!” one person said.

While New Year’s Eve was all about the couple, Jan. 1 was also a big day for one of their children. The James family’s legacy in basketball continues to grow.

After LeBron and his eldest son, Bronny, made history as the only father-son duo to play on the same NBA team, it’s now for the younger James to shine.

Bryce, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard and four-star prospect from Sierra Canyon High School, made a big announcement on his Instagram. The 17-year-old revealed that he committed to playing Division I basketball at the University of Arizona.

LeBron proudly commented, “CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!” as his brother Bronny added, “Yessirrrrrr.”

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, just committed to the University of Arizona to play college basketball. @_justbryce/Instagram)

For LeBron and Savannah, their children’s success is just another chapter in their story.

Their journey began in Akron, Ohio, where LeBron, a basketball phenom at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, met Savannah, who attended a rival school. From their first date at Outback Steakhouse to LeBron’s NBA draft night in 2003, their marriage in 2013, and raising their three children — Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri — the couple has built a rock-solid foundation.

As high school sweethearts turned power couple, they’ve built an empire together, balancing LeBron’s legendary NBA career with Savannah’s achievements as a businesswoman and podcaster. She co-hosts the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast with her best friend, April McDaniel, which is in its second season.