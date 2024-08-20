‘They Gone Hate Him for Loving His Wife’: Fans Rush to LeBron James’ Defense After Heartwarming Tribute to Wife Savannah Goes Left as Critics Bring Up Infidelity Rumors

Power forward LeBron James has been at the top of his game since he entered the NBA in 2003 as the #1 draft pick at the age of 18.

Like many of his peers — Chiney Ogwumike, Nikola Jokic, Josh Hart, and Chris Paul — he married his high school sweetheart, in his case Savannah James, and he has publicly professed his undying love for her to the world.

Still, numerous rumors claiming he has been unfaithful have circulated within the league and on social media.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers poses with his family (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and LeBron’s mother, Gloria James. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)



“SportsCenter” recently posted a few quotes from James’s interview with Andscape, where he spoke about his wife of 11 years after winning his third Olympic medal win.

“My wife takes care of my business, man. She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position,” he told a reporter. “To be able to do what I do and love the game. I love it. So, to have my wife and my two boys and my daughter here and the rest of my family here, it was everything.”

Another slide quoted James as saying that his family “means everything” to him, followed by pictures of him, his wife, their two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and daughter, Zhuri at the ESPYs last year. During the June 2023 ceremony, Savannah spoke proudly about her husband after presenting him with the Best Record-Breaking Performance ESPY award.

“I think LeBron James is the baddest mother—,” she said to crowd before Zhuri interrupted, saying, “Mom.”

The final video shows James making an acceptance speech after his historic achievement of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, where he declared, “My beautiful wife has been … I mean she’s the real MVP, if you want to be completely honest. She’s actually the all-time leading scorer.”

Fans quickly took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with many celebrating his love for his wife and family.

One person commented, “Savannah & LeBron are goals,” while a second added, “Behind every great man, there is a greater woman. I love this family.”

Someone else even dubbed Savannah his “LeTrophy Wife,” celebrating just how ideal a basketball wife she is.

However, not everyone was convinced that LeBron is the ideal model husband, father and role model.

One of the 38.9 million “SportsCenter” followers remarked, “That man cheats on her all the time.”

When asked for proof, another person quipped, “He’s a professional athlete. That’s honestly all the proof you need. He probably had his side chicks sign NDAs like all the other athletes do.”

Though there have been other allegations over the years, none have been substantiated, and the couple appears to be Teflon-strong in every interview and social media post.

Fans rallied to defend their relationship after the shady comments reignited the unfounded rumors.

One person added, “They gonna hate him for loving his wife and holding her so high. Meanwhile, Kobe was doing God knows what while he was with Vanessa.”

In fact, when Savannah launched her new podcast, “Everybody’s Crazy,” LeBron was one of the first to help her promote it, even making a video call during the premiere episode in April. Their chemistry was undeniable, with many laughing at how playful the couple is with each other.

This kind of relationship is special. With Savannah weathering all the cheating allegations, raising their family, moving from team to team and still being regarded as one of the most beautiful wives of the NBA.