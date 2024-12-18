‘Makes Me Feel Butterflies Inside’: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Reveals She Has Another Soulmate Besides Her Husband

Savannah James has a confession … that LeBron James is not her only soulmate.

The 38-year-old was recently speaking on the subject of soulmates with her friend and co-host April McDaniel on the Dec. 17 episode of their podcast “Everybody’s Crazy.” The two were chatting away with their two guests, psychotherapist Vanessa Bennett and psychologist Dene Logan — who are also both authors.

Savannah opened up about having friends like McDaniel as her soulmate. She said, “It feels… I mean, I have to say it makes me feel butterflies inside. Just because, like she was saying, I didn’t think that you could have a soulmate as a friend. I thought that was always someone romantic or, you know, whatever, but um, it makes me feel good. It makes me feel seen.”

Savannah James reveals she has another “soulmate” besides LeBron. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

















“I think a part of being seen, I think, is what you were saying, like a trauma response from when you were younger and why I go in and the way that I react to things,” she continued. “I think it speaks directly to that. I feel like I can be my whole entire self even though I might be a little bit less available. But to have someone understand that part of me and say that I know that’s how she is and it’s OK and give me a minute instead of trying to make me someone that I’m not, like it feels really amazing. Like it feels good.”

Savannah’s professed feelings for her good friend come six days after fans were warning her to keep an eye on McDaniel. During a recording of a recent episode, Savannah’s husband, LeBron, surprised his wife by calling in. However, when he began talking, fans felt McDaniel was seemingly smiling a little too hard and squealing a bit too loud in excitement.

Savannah and McDaniel have been friends for 15 years. In addition to having their podcast, they’ve also launched a collective called “Let It Break.” It’s a membership for women to tackle their personal growth and development. This episode wraps their third season doing the podcast as they continue to reel in tens of thousands of views.

As for their friendship, McDaniel feels the same level of closeness to Savannah. In the same episode, she said, “Also, for me, what’s really interesting is having a soulmate as a friend. So, I didn’t really get that until now. I’ve always had friendships, but like a soulmate, it just makes me so happy. Like I love it.”

McDaniel revealed that she has two people that she considers to be her “soulmate friends,” one of them being Savannah.

Fans reacted to their discussion on their podcast’s Instagram page.

One person said, “i loveee that april said her and savannah are platonic soulmates 🫶🏽 i wish all women could find the joy in sisterhood.”

“I realized that was what I was missing in past relationships. Someone that loves me for who I am and not who they want me to be. Keep up the blessed work, ladies. Healing loading…..,” wrote a second.

On their YouTube page, a third wrote, “So true there r not too many real good friends out there, but I love the dynamic DUO @April n @Savannah.”