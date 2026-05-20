Mary J. Blige Extends Vegas Residency as Viral Clips Ignite Heated Debate, with Critics Demanding Refunds While Loyal Fans Defend the Queen

Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is off to some start in her My Life, My Story residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, which kicked off on May 1.

The Las Vegas residency was originally scheduled through July 18, but due to high demand the “Real Love” singer has 10 more shows, which will now run through October.

Mary J. Blige will star in one of “Power’s” spinoff shows. (Photo: Josh Brasted / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The added shows come amid complaints about Blige’s alleged low-energy performances, which prompted a heated exchange on social media as her fans defended the recording artist.

Blige’s My Life, My Story Las Vegas residency began with a sold-out show on May 1, and after footage was shared on Instagram of her seated in a chair while performing onstage during part of the show, as well as drinking from a water bottle, several observers called the “I’m Goin’ Down” artist out for being “lazy.”

Fans also accused the recording artist of forgetting her lyrics and choreography, and of looking like she didn’t want to be “bothered.”

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Footage of Blige performing in Las Vegas was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Fans are demanding their money back after traveling far & wide to see the Queen, Mary J. Blige up close and personal at her Las Vegas residency. Fans saying she is up there forgetting her lyrics, choreography, unprofessional and look like she just can’t be bothered!”

“She clearly has zero interest at this point,” agreed one critic.

“Ninja eating snacks and taking breaks on set like a Walmart security guard,” another added.

One fan defended Blige and noted, “We saw her Wednesday. She did her thang. We enjoyed it thoroughly.”

Another joked, “Damn she can’t take a water break?”

Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” replied in the comments and also defended Blige. “I don’t know what they are talking about I would love to go and vibe with the Queen.”

However, her opinion did nothing to persuade most folks, and the debate continued as one commenter replied, “Nah, she need to get up and perform; sitting down is lazy work.”

“The show was amazing. Don’t believe everything you read. She gave us everything last night. She was NOT lazy at all,” argued another.

“Can’t be too bad, they extended the residency. Stay mad, haters,” one concluded.

Vegas you were amazing! 💕💕 I can’t wait to see you when I’m back in July! New dates added, tickets on sale now, link in bio. pic.twitter.com/I9PryGKezt — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) May 13, 2026

Blige clapped back last year after fans talked about her looking tired on stage during her For My Fans tour. Footage of her stumbling through a performance with an extremely unhappy expression on her face prompted fans to wonder if she was OK.

The now 55-year-old artist later said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast that the schedule was demanding and she confirmed that she was exhausted.

“I was f–king exhausted,” she recalled. “Because I was on the 30th show of 40 shows. I was exhausted. Kind of over everything. I was just tired. I’ve been working hard all my life. And sometimes you get tired. So, for people to be like, ‘Oh she looked tired!’ Yeah, I was f–king tired. I was.”

The “My Life, My Story” added show dates are Aug. 28 and 29, Sept. 2, 5, and 6, and Oct. 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31.