‘She Has the Sex Appeal of a Potato’: Outrage Erupts as Taylor Swift Angers Fans with Shocking Use of the F-Word During Steamy Strip Tease

Behind the scenes, Taylor Swift doesn’t have much sizzle, or at least that’s what fans are saying after a video recently emerged of the pop star awkwardly practicing sexy dance moves and dropping the f-bomb.

Burlesque diva Dita Von Teese took on the role of teaching Taylor Swift some of her signature sultry moves for the “Bejeweled” video, a song off the 2022 double-platinum album “Midnights.” Apparently, it was a bigger task than anyone imagined. The 14-time Grammy winner asked Von Teese to perform her legendary “Martini Glass” dance, and a behind-the-scenes clip released on Taylor Swift’s official YouTube channel on Dec. 13 shows the two practicing the sexy routine together. It doesn’t go exactly as you’d expect.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year, poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

As Von Teese instructs the pop star on how to bend her leg and elegantly strip off a nude stocking, telling her “higher, higher, higher,” you can hear a giant rip as the stocking gets stuck on Swift’s foot. The singer, looking mortified, said, “I f-ckin’ ruined them,” before grabbing her breasts and saying, “I’m so sorry.”

Dropping the f-bomb stopped some fans in their tracks, and the resurfaced video clip, posted by glamilyofficial on Dec. 18, is receiving unexpected backlash on social media. Many online commenters are slamming the teen idol for her foul mouth.

“Why does she have to say the F. word,” wrote one. Another asked, “And she is supposed to be someone young kids aspire to be or look up to?”

Other commenters were surprised at how “awkward” the 35-year-old appeared, given her years in the business and the incredible amount of training and choreography that goes into her tours. “She has the sx appeal of a potato. i love her but she is NOT sxy at all. Maybe that’s why women are so drawn to her she isn’t for the male gaze,” wrote a critic, followed by another who exclaimed, “She has NO sex appeal at all!”

Her fans, however, fired back in comments. Many said they appreciated Swift’s candor and loved getting an inside look at the interactions between the two divas. “She acted like she was in trouble, she forgot she’s the boss,” wrote an Instagram user. “She’s so real for the boob adjustment,” said another admirer, while others cut her some slack for the stocking fail. “Definitely a bigger challenge for someone 5’10 vs 5’3!” remarked one person, to which another replied, “That’s exactly what i thought – she got stuck where Ditas legs would finish.”

“I wonder whose idea this was? She’s not exactly playing to her strengths,” quipped another.

It turns out it was the “Delicate” songstress’s own idea. Swift directed the video, which was inspired by the story of Cinderella and featured other special guests, including longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, actress Laura Dern, British makeup guru Pat McGrath, and the Haim sisters, who played Swift’s wicked stepsisters.

Despite the ripped stocking and cursing during rehearsals, Swift and Von Teese ultimately pulled off the martini dance. In the final edit, the two can be seen splashing inside sparkly martini glasses and sensuously dousing themselves in liquid squeezed from giant olives. Von Teese had called training the pop star “the best experience” on the “Allison Interviews” podcast at the time, adding, “She wanted to not just have me be behind the scenes teaching her to be, you know, in my glass. She wanted to showcase what I do.”