Kim Kardashian’s Raunchy Past Resurfaces as She Plans to ‘Withhold Visitation’ from Kanye West If He Doesn’t Stop His Wife from Dressing Inappropriately

This town ain’t big enough for two skin-baring women — at least not in Kim Kardashian’s mind.

The mother of four, who is known to be a little risqué with her own fashion choices, reportedly is not fond of her ex-husband Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori and the little clothes that she wears.

RadarOnline reports it was told by a purported source close to the SKIMS founder, “Kim has let Kanye know she’s going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart. They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers.”

The supposed insider also claimed that Kardashian has no problem taking legal action and is already prepared to do so if need be, Radar reported: “Kim has her lawyers on standby and will make trouble for Kanye unless he does what he’s told. The trouble is, Kanye never does what he’s told. He moves to the erratic beat of his own drum. But Kim will follow through with her threats if push comes to shove.”

Kim Kardashian (R) reportedly made a “last hope” effort to convince her ex-husband Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, (L) to stop dressing provocatively around her children. (Photos: @@johnmonopoly/ Instagram; /Instagram, James Devaney/GC Images)

Apparently, Kardashian is starting to believe the same theory that fans have concocted in their heads: that the “College Dropout” rapper wants to make her jealous.

“Kim believes Kanye is exploiting his new wife to make Kim jealous. She’s even considering meeting with her look-alike replacement … to try to talk sense into her,” the unnamed associate continued.

Some fans feel like Kardashian has no business being upset about the way Censori chooses to dress.

On Radar’s Instagram page, one person referenced the 2007 sex tape starring Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Ray J. “Coming from a woman whose fame is based on a sex tape that’s quite hilarious, they said.

Another wrote, “Kim is Queen of the ho show.”

“Not coming from the woman who post pictures half naked like all the time. Kim please,” wrote a third.

In October, yet another unnamed insider purportedly told In Touch Weekly that Kardashian is having a difficult time winning in this situation regarding Censori’s wardrobe because her four children — whom she all had with West — all adore Censori.

The source said, “When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them.”

In Touch reports, the source told them that after a visit at their dad’s house, the kids will go back to Kardashian’s home and say “how great Bianca is.” Apparently, they will even “defend her” if Kardashian mutters anything negative about her.

West and Kardashian were married in 2014 and spent seven years together before Kardashian decided to file for divorce in 2021. A month after it was finalized in 2022, West tied the knot with Censori.