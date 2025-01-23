Hugh Jackman’s Friendship With Nicole Kidman Reportedly In Jeopardy Amid Messy Separation from Estranged Wife as He Goes Public with Broadway Co-star Sutton Foster

‘Her Worst Nightmare Come True’: Nicole Kidman Reportedly Refuses to Pick Sides Between Hugh Jackman and Estranged Wife Amid ‘Messy’ Divorce and Cheating Bombshell

Hugh Jackman and estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness are splitting more than assets as they prepare to petition for divorce in New York City. The former couple has been married for 27 years and share two kids, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 19.

Their union imploded in late 2024 when the “Wolverine” actor’s alleged affair with “The Music Man” co-star Sutton Foster, 49, was revealed. The Broadway lovers’ romance is said to be the catalyst for his and Furness’ separation.

However, a purported Daily Mail source has alleged that a snag in formally separating has everything to do with their lack of a prenup.

Nicole Kidman is caught in between friends Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness as they prepare to file for divorce after the actor’s alleged cheating scandal. (Photos: @hughjackman/Instagram;@nicolekidman/Instagram)

“When they got married, they thought it would be forever,” the person told the outlet. “Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high,” they added, noting, “There is a huge amount of money involved.”

But it’s not just money caught in the fray of the exes’ quarrel; so are their friends—namely, shared bestie Nicole Kidman.

Like her pals, Kidman is an Aussie and has shared a close bond with the dapper Hollywood talent, 56, and Furness, 69, since the 90s. In the past, the “Baby Girl” lead has graciously recollected how the film producer offered her a place to stay while she was trying to get her acting career up and running.

Together, Jackman and his soon-to-be ex-wife were also pillars of support for the Oscar winner when Kidman and Tom Cruise went through their divorce in 2001. The former lovebirds are parents of adopted children Connor and Isabella and were married for 11 years.

Things appear to be moving quickly for Hollywood’s newest Power Couple, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.



The pair were spotted exploring potential new homes in Malibu California. As reported by New Idea Magazine Australia, the pair have been looking to move in together now that… pic.twitter.com/yMrJcBNIu2 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) January 20, 2025

Still, Kidman is said to be caught between the exes. Another supposed insider, who spoke with New Idea, suggested Jackman “doesn’t need her right now” because he has “the best team of handlers” and is “in the throes of his new romance.”

They also claimed, “For Nicole, the focus is on Deb, and she’s worried about her more than anything else.”

She is reportedly “determined to get her [Furness] through what really is an emotionally traumatic time” and “ready 24/7 to jump on a plane and be by her side any time.”

Though the individual alleged that a “blindsided” Furness wants her ex to be happy, there is no denying that “losing Hugh to a younger actress is her worst nightmare come true.”

With Kidman by her side, the hope is that “Deb isn’t forgotten about… This has been a true shock and a heartbreak she’ll never get over, but she’s doing all the right things. She has a true circle of friends around her, like Nicole, who are there to pick her up when she’s down.”

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

Spectators weighing in on the matter online suggested that Kidman is doing the right thing by sticking to “girl code,” though opinions vary. “Maybe take the side of the wronged party rather than the more famous one. Girl code and all that,” one person wrote.

A second individual typed, “It’s a no brainer. Support the rejected one who is alone and hurting, not the one who has a new life and is in love! Where’s the dilemma?”

Many acknowledged that for Kidman this was “tough spot to be in,” but still insisted there is “no need to take sides.”

“I mean, she doesn’t have to ‘take sides’, they’re not 12 years old, she can be friends with, and care about, both,” said a third person.

A more skeptical individual commented, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she had her eye on Hugh at one time….clearly Hugh doesn’t need any help from NK…maybe she feels guilty?”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance is proving to be the greatest show. 💕 pic.twitter.com/a6lfbqxOs7 — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2025

Kidman and her “Faraway Downs” co-star have never been romantically linked. Still, others were more invested in the divvying up of the celebrated actor’s assets.

“I hope Deborah Lee gets more than half of his assets since she helped launch his career. Plus she stepped aside and raised the children while he made films,” wrote someone rooting for Furness to get the last laugh.

These new claims of potential friendship turmoil come days after it was rumored that Furness is livid that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively likely knew of the alleged affair. The celebrity couple reputedly on the receiving end of a grudge despite sharing a “difficult” rapport with Hugh’s ex.

“Nicole would have fessed up to Debs straight away if she had known what Hugh was up to,” wrote one final observer.