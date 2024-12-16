‘Looks Like He’s Trying to Sell His Side of the Story’: Hugh Jackman Escapes Back to Australia with His Two Kids Following Backlash Over Cheating Scandal That Nearly Ended His Marriage

Hugh Jackman, 56, is back in his home country of Australia as his rumored romance with Sutton Foster, 49, continues to make headlines worldwide.

According to Australian outlet 7NEWS, Jackman traveled to Bondi Beach on the morning of Dec. 16 in the Sydney suburb where he reportedly bought a penthouse apartment in 2015.

The “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor was photographed at the Speedos Café in Bondi with his two children, 24-year-old Oscar and 19-year-old Ava, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman separated from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness (left), around the time he was romanticly linked to his “The Music Man” co-star Sutton Foster (right). (Photos: @thehughjackman/Instagram, @musicmanbway/Instagram)

Jackman and Furness, 69, met while filming the “Correlli” television series which premiered in 1995. The Aussies married in April 1996, but their marriage ended in September 2023.

“The Music Man” opened on Broadway in New York in February 2022. Industry whispers have suggested that Jackman’s secret, romantic relationship with his co-star Foster led to his separation from Furness.

Foster wed screenwriter Ted Griffin in Oct. 2014. She filed for divorce from Griffin in October 2024. The two share a 7-year-old daughter named Emily. Foster was previously married to actor Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

“Low character and weak. I feel for his beautiful and loyal wife. The homewrecker should be ashamed of herself,” one person in The Daily Mail’s comment section wrote.

In contrast, another commenter declared, “Stop making Deb out to be some desperate sad ex-wife. They’re divorced now and free to move on with their lives.”

A third poster proclaimed, “I have lost a lot of respect for Hugh Jackman. I thought he was more ethical.”

In reaction to the picture of Jackman with his kids, someone offered, “Looks like he’s trying to sell his side of the story, and his daughter’s not convinced.”

A fan fired back, “Or maybe she doesn’t like the paps? Her and her brother are private citizens and their privacy should be respected.”

Closer Weekly recently ran an article claiming Jackman and Foster decided to spend the December holiday season separately to avoid backlash from their divisive partnership.

“They’re living apart because of the kids and they’re bracing themselves for way less time together than they’d like during the holidays,” an unidentified source told the outlet.

The insider also stated, “Even if they can’t open presents together on Christmas, Hugh, and Sutton are talking of going off somewhere in the new year, just the two of them, for some needed R&R.”

Jackman and Foster are said to believe they have a “deep connection,” but supposedly admitted being “a bit shocked” by the negative online reactions to their alleged extramarital affair.

At the time Jackman and Furness announced their separation, the split appeared to be amicable. They gave a joint statement about their breakup with the press.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman and Furness told People in 2023.

They continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

However, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig claimed that Furness was “blindsided” by her husband “running off with the mistress.” The awkwardness of Jackman’s new union is what almost stopped the actor from being able to see his kids during the holidays.

“Deb feels like Hugh hasn’t properly acknowledged the hurt he caused by moving on so quickly,” another insider told Woman’s Day (Australia).

“She gave so much of herself to their marriage, personally and professionally. It’s not just about healing – it’s about respect.”

There has also been speculation that Jackman and Foster are preparing for an official launch of their relationship to the public once the noise soothes down.