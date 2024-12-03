‘Cheating Has Consequences’: Hugh Jackman’s Scandalous Affair with Broadway Co-Star May Have Cost Him Spending the Holidays with His Kids

It may be a lonely Christmas for actor Hugh Jackman.

The “Wolverine” star was hoping to spend some time with his children for the holidays, but since controversy around his rumored romance with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster has surfaced his ex-wife Deborra Lee Furness is not up for it, a new report claims.

Woman’s Day (Australia) reports it was told by a supposed insider, “Hugh and Sutton would love to get together with their kids for the holidays but it’s still awkward and Hugh is conscious of respecting Deb’s feelings.”

“It’s going to take more time for loved ones to adjust to the new normal and so that means Hugh and Sutton are bracing themselves for way less time together than they’d like during the holidays.”

The purported source also claims that Furness is still dealing with some bruised feelings after Jackman filed for divorce last year. The two would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary this past April.

The insider shared, “Deb feels like Hugh hasn’t properly acknowledged the hurt he caused by moving on so quickly.”

“She gave so much of herself to their marriage, personally and professionally. It’s not just about healing – it’s about respect.”

While curiosity about the affair continues looming, Jackman and Furness’ kids, Oscar and Ava, seem to be handling the news as best as possible. “They just want peace and happiness for their parents. But they’re definitely aware of the tension,” said the insider.

Fans reacted to the report on Daily Mail’s website. One person wrote, “It’s up to their children, who are now adults. Tough luck, Hugh! You made your bed, now sleep in it!”

Oscar is 24 and their daughter Ava is 19, therefore one fan said, “His kids are adults now so they can make their own choices.”

One other person commented, “Cheating has consequences, family respect is one of them.”

On the flip side, Jackman and Foster are reportedly enjoying their new romance.

Sources close to Foster told Us Weekly on Nov. 12, “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced. A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

The source added, “They are really happy now.”

Only 16 performances left to see Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway! pic.twitter.com/k2Fs7ezwT2 — The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) January 1, 2023

Whispers and rumors have been simmering about their relationship as the two recently worked together in the revival of the Broadway play “The Music Man” by Meredith Willson. During their run on stage, co-leads Jackman and Foster had to spend quite a bit of time together being that they began preview performances in 2021 and ended with their final performance extended into January 2023.

But up until October 2023, Foster was married to “Ocean’s Eleven” screenwriter Ted Griffin. They adopted a daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, together in April 2017.

The two had been together for a decade before Foster filed for divorce this October – which was a little over a year after Jackman filed for divorce from Furness.

For now, neither Jackman nor Foster have confirmed that rumors about their romance was true. But Furness all but confirmed it after a gossip blogger reported the secret affair between the Broadway stars.

Back in October, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig told her followers on social media, “Besties, do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good, that he blind-sided his wife, and he was running off with the mistress. It seems that they want to soft launch this now.”

She claimed that Furness was about to have her “glow up” moment after divorce, due to liking the post from a private account. Her close media friend, Amanda de Cadenet, further confirmed the rumors by commenting on the post.

Cadenet wrote, “@tashalustig you are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”