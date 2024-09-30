‘I’m Still Side-Eyeing the Wife’: tWitch’s Widow Allison Holker Skips Late Husband’s Birthday Weeks After Getting Slammed for Debuting New Man 

Fans and loved ones of Stephen “tWitch” Boss celebrated what would have been his 42nd birthday on Sept. 29. The deceased hip hop dancer committed suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, 2022, in Encino, California.

At the time of his passing, tWitch was married to fellow former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant Allison Holker, 36. The Montgomery, Alabama, native died three days after the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary.

Boss and Holker got married on Dec. 10, 2013. They had two children together, 8-year-old son Maddox and 4-year-old daughter Zaia. Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie Fowler, 16, from a previous marriage.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, gets slammed for finding love again two years after losing her husband. (Photo: @sir_twitch_alot; Instagram)

On Sept. 23, The Source honored tWitch with a celebratory Instagram post on the choreographer’s “heavenly birthday.” The outlet posted an old clip of him dancing alone to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to tWitch one of the best to do it missed but not forgotten,” wrote one commentator responding to the post. Another said, “So hard to believe he’s gone.”

Several online users focused their thoughts on tWitch’s untimely death, questioning what caused the father of three to take his own life.

“So many questions. It just doesn’t make any sense,” one person wrote. Another Instagram user commented, “Gone too soon. With too many unanswered questions.”

Shifting the focus to his spouse, someone posted, “I’m still side-eyeing the wife.”

Last year on tWitch’s birthday, Holker uploaded a photo of herself and her kids at their father’s burial site. Maddox, Zaia, and Weslie arrived at the location with various flowers to place on the grave.

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind, and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss,” read Holker’s Instagram caption. “Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us, and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together.”

Holker did not repeat her 2023 Instagram birthday celebration for tWitch in 2024. The most recent addition to her IG page from four days ago was a photo of her, Maddox, Zaia, and Weslie wearing black outfits and with no shoes. She did not mention Boss.

The late Stephen “tWitch” Boss with his widow Allison Holker and their three children, Maddox, Zaia, and Weslie. (Photo: @allisonholker/Instagram)

Over the last few months, Holker’s relationship status changed. The Utah-raised television personality began dating 45-year-old Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. Their union sparked negative reactions from social media users who accused Holker of moving on too soon.

She and Edmunds made their “soft launch” as a couple with an Instagram photo on Aug. 28. Their official public debut took place at a 2024 New York Fashion Week event on Sept 7.

“I never knew that I could have this again,” Holker told Us Weekly about dating the technology company entrepreneur. “I actually feel like I found such a great love and support system from someone.”

While Holker chose not to acknowledge her late spouse’s 42nd birthday on Instagram, tWitch’s mother commemorated her son, the former “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ and producer.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Booboo! (I know, only on special occasions can I use the nickname). The culmination of the #29DAYSOFSTEPHEN is honoring and celebrating you on your day of birth,” Connie Boss Alexander expressed on her Instagram account.

Alexander also wrote, “I was trying to think of something profound to say… there is nothing more profound than saying you were and are such a blessing on this day that you made your arrival my first-born, God’s gift.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss became a national figure as the second-place finisher on season four of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” reality television competition series. He later became Ellen DeGeneres’ on-screen sidekick on the comedian’s self-titled daytime talk show before taking on the role of co-executive producer for the program.