‘Steals From Black Culture & Sells It’: Kim Kardashian Shredded For ‘Cosplaying Black’ and Being a ‘MAGA’ Loser ‘Who Stole From Black Businesses’

Kim Kardashian has amassed a fortune, taking her from an unknown celebrity closet organizer to the face of multibillion-dollar brands in the span of 17 years. Among her successful endeavors is SKIMS, the company she founded to revolutionize the shapewear industry in 2019.

Four years after its inception, the line of seamless undergarments and outerwear crossed the $4 billion mark. Major partnerships that have helped Kim popularize the high-quality brand include Fendi, Swarovski, the NBA and WNBA, Dolce & Gabbana, and now The North Face.

Kim Kardashian fans pummeled by critics’ receipts proving the reality star built her empire off being a culture vulture. Photo: Kimkardashian/Instagram.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star unveiled the collection fit for the ski slopes on Dec. 6. The selection of items is described as “performance winter wear tailored to your curves” and will be available for purchase starting Dec. 10. Kim, who is estimated to have a net worth of at least $1.7 billion, is hardly someone who comes from humble beginnings.

Her father, Robert Kardashian, was a successful defense attorney best known for being a part of the defense team for O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder trial, which saw the football star acquitted in the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

She and her family — which includes mom Kris Jenner, former stepdad Bruce Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — gained notoriety when Kim’s 2007 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J made her a must-know socialite in Los Angeles.

1. she is maga (skims literally fuels the trump campagain and family thats why shes besties with ivanka)

2. she does not respect black women and married a man who doesnt

3. she stole from black businesses

4. shes a loser with money

5. she wouldnt spit on you if you were on fire — KB (@theeweekdy) December 5, 2024

The scandal also helped the family secure a reality TV deal that has spawned nearly two decades of their lives being watched by millions of viewers. However, news of her latest SKIMS success has reignited division among social media users who are split between applauding her accomplishments and those calling her out for gaining fame and fortune off the backs of Black people and Black culture.

The tweet that spawned the latest round of discourse stated, “Really scared of girls who don’t like Kim Kardashian. to not respect her come up & longevity is next level hater s—t.” A fan commented, “We’re talking someone who was continuously laughed at and not taken seriously, because of sexist ideas of women. And she became a well respected, BILLIONARE with multiple successful businesses.”

The thread of reactions quickly became filled with naysayers spelling out exactly why Kim’s pseudo rags-to-riches story has been problematic. One person tweeted, “Telling people who are struggling to get off their asses and work when she herself was born into an affluent family and had the resources to build her wealth sounds kinda toned deaf imo n is not someone who I would idealize… just my 2 cents.”

No this is not a black woman. These are Kim Kardashian’s legs ….. pic.twitter.com/iDmxEeylCG — Kenny Kozart (@kennethmarquel) June 30, 2019

In 2022, Kim caught flak for telling women to “get your f—king ass up and work.” She later apologized and said her business advice was taken out of context. “D*ckriding an Armenian women who cosplays black women who steals from black culture & sells it & ya’ll buy it. Egg on your face,” a second critic wrote. The Kardashian sisters have long been scrutinized for being “culture vultures.”

Someone else said, “This genre of black women who see kim kardashian as inspiration goals intrigue me because why would i respect a woman who had the resources but stole from brandy (along with khloe) to open up are boutique and only paid brandy and her mother back when kuwtk was greenlit.”

In 2009, Kim reached a settlement with Sonja Norwood, singer Brandy and ex Ray J’s mother. The reality star, who worked as the superstar’s stylist, was sued for making $120,636 of unauthorized purchases with the actress’s credit card at the Kardashians’ family-owned stores, Dash and Smooch. The suit was ultimately dismissed.