‘Ray Would’ve Told Us’: Kanye West Claims He Returned Alleged Second Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J Back to Estranged Wife

Kanye West claims he has returned an alleged unreleased sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J to his estranged wife.

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, West said he “went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye.” He added, “I met this man at the airport then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. And then I gave to her, and she cried when she saw it.”

(L) Kanye West and Ray-J (R.) Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images, Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images for Ocean Drive

Last September, music industry veteran and former manager to Ray J, Wack 100, claimed to have the explicit video in his possession. Wack also alleged that “It’s more graphic and better than the first one” and offered to give it only to the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

“All I know is Kanye, holler at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. It ain’t never been seen. We love for you to have it. It would be a great personal private NFT,” Wack said at the time. “I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children.”

However, legal representation for the SKIMS founder denied those allegations and the existence of the purported tapes. In a statement to TMZ, Kardashian’s lawyer Marty Singer said, “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

West added, “You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

However, not everyone was buying the fashion designer’s story, including one Instagram user who commented, “I don’t believe any of this. Ray would’ve told us.” Another person wrote, “He never getting her back after this cuz why he gotta talk about this like he’s looking for a reward?”

As previously reported, Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February. The two married on May 24, 2014, and share two daughters, North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and two sons, Saint 6, and 2-year-old Psalm.

