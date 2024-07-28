‘Crochet Panties to the Olympics Is Wild’: Chrissy Teigen Slammed for Being Half-Naked While With Her Kids and John Legend on Family Trip to Paris 

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were among the many American celebrities who brought their families to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, many were surprised to see the Sports Illustrated cover girl miss the mark at this family-friendly event wearing “crochet panties” out in public.

Teigen was captured during the Olympic Opening Ceremony in front of Paris’s historic Eiffel Tower in an olive-green sweater set by Chloe and strappy black and gold heels. The monochromatic outfit featured a cardigan with gold buttons and tiny cable-knit sweater shorts that resembled swimming briefs.

Chrissy Teigen Under Fire for Skimpy Fashion Choices During Paris Family Vacation to the 2024 Olympics. (Photo:@johnlegend/Instagram)

Her husband, an Ivy League graduate and one of the youngest Black men to become an EGOT winner, opted for a more conservative look. The singer wore a black suit with a white shirt and all-white sneakers. Although he skipped the tie, he sported a classic gold watch while standing behind their two older children, Miles, 6, and Luna, 8. Their younger children, Esti, 1 ½, and Wren, 1, were not present for the mini shoot.

People magazine featured a photo of Miles in an adorable patterned green short suit set, hamming it up, while big sister Luna smiled in soft pink, accessorized with a sweet handbag. Despite the cute family moments, social media users were quick to criticize Teigen’s outfit.

“This outfit is absolutely inappropriate in every situation I can imagine,” one follower commented, while another added, “I cannot imagine wearing this for a night out with my kids.”

Another fan questioned, “What an example to set for your very impressionable daughter.”

A fourth comment joked, “I see London, I see France—I see this ding dong’s Underpants!” referencing the popular children’s nursery rhyme. Others simply stated, “Going out in your undies is crazy.”

Fashion Bomb Daily also shared the family pics, and people were similarly taken aback by her fashion choice, focusing on her “crochet panties.”

One person commented, “As wholesome as the family looks and Chrissy said, ‘crochet panties for me.’” Another fan didn’t find it funny, saying, “Crochet panties to the Olympics is wild.”

Some suggested that the outfit could have been improved with a few adjustments. “This would have been so classy with just a nice pair of denim jeans and a pair of pumps,” one person remarked, adding, “Smh, read the room.”

While Teigen’s outfit drew criticism, another American mom was praised for her look. Fans couldn’t get enough of Serena Williams’ slick Paris appearance leading up to Opening Ceremony.

Styled by Pharrell Williams and with makeup on point, the tennis champion stunned in Louis Vuitton at an even the day before the Games officially opened. Social media was abuzz with admiration, particularly for her makeup. “Who that is? Who? No way! SERENA WILLIAMS looking that good! Well damn!” one fan exclaimed.

Williams, a four-time Olympic gold winner, also brought her older daughter and husband to the Opening Ceremony, where her daughter Olympia stole the show.

Fans appreciated how the Compton beauty nailed the occasion, smiling at how great (and appropriate) her family looked on the red carpet.