‘Why Is She Always Half-Naked?’: Chrissy Teigen Slammed as ‘Disturbed’ By Outraged Fans Over Her Half-Dressed Online Antics

Chrissy Teigen is serving up a new treat this holiday season, but her effort to promote her latest Cravings offering has people giving her the side eye.

Just in time for the jolliest of seasonal gatherings, she debuted the limited edition of the Ultimate Baking Mix Truffle Collection. The box of petite sweets boasts flavors such as golden cookie, key lime, chocolate chunk cookie, mochi pancake, and banana bread. The $40 assortment is sold on her Cravings By Chrissy Teigen website.

The 2010 Sports Illustrated “Rookie of the Year” became a familiar face in the public eye for her modeling a little more than a decade ago but has since added a few titles to her résumé since marrying singer John Legend in 2013.

Critics are tired of Chrissy Teigen’s “exhibitionist” antics after model strips down to promote holiday truffles with husband John Legend. Photo: Chrissyteigen/Instagram.

Now, a mother of four, the nearly 39-year-old beauty has found a way to turn her love of food and being in the kitchen into a lucrative endeavor with her Cravings brand. The line boasts glassware, flatware, plates, baking essentials, a number of treats, and much more.

In a recent Instagram post, Teigen found a way to marry her adoration of sharing intimate moments at home with her EGOT-winning husband, truffles, and comfort.

Decked in a white robe and flanked by a throw blanket, she put Legend’s taste buds to the test by having him do a blind tasting of the holiday treats and having him guess each flavor. The “All of Me” crooner wore a black and white collared polo with black pants for the occasion.

A fan commented, “You 2 are precious!” after watching the duo work together to garner excitement for Teigen’s endeavor. Another supporter wrote, “Love seeing the holiday spirit in full swing!” While several people were merry and full of cheer, there were others who were less interested in the confectionary and instead zoomed in on the businesswoman’s attire — or lack thereof.

“Why is she always half naked? Does she ever wear clothes?” a critic asked. A glance at past at-home posts reveals that Teigen loves a glam moment, but what she appreciates even more is being draped in a cozy robe while lounging in her and Legend’s Los Angeles area home.

One person said, “I’m convinced she’s an exhibitionist, neurotic, attention seeker.” Her lack of clothing led another individual to declare the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host as a “disturbed person.” A fourth commenter questioned, “Why do you have to be half-naked to try and sell your junk?” It goes without saying that Teigen did not respond to any of her hecklers.

In her defense, a fan commented, “Why the nasty remarks? Just enjoy the moment!” The couple of 11 years is no stranger to backlash and harsh comments; in fact, it has become the norm.

Teigen has especially felt the wrath from others offended by her at-home antics. In particular, she has been called out for lacking boundaries in the kitchen. The proud mother often features her children in her cooking videos, but not everyone is a fan.

For instance, when the couple’s daughter Luna was allowed to squat on the counter to help make meatballs, many called out Teigen for being unsanitary. She never addressed the grossed-out haters, though.