‘That’s the Photo You Choose to Honor Your Wife?’: John Legend’s ‘Disgusting’ Photo of Wife Chrissy Teigen Sparks Outrage From Fans

Days after several critics attacked Chrissy Teigen over her lack of clothing on social media, John Legend seemingly shows that he isn’t going back and forth with anyone over his wife.

Legend recently caused a stir after sharing a risqué photo of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, to celebrate her 39th birthday on Nov. 30. The image featured Teigen in the water looking gorgeous in a sexy gold sequined bikini. The photo effortlessly showcased the mother of four’s confidence and beauty. Legend affectionally referred to Teigen as his “queen” before wishing her a happy birthday.

“You’re so beautiful, creative, brilliant, funny and cool af. I feel so lucky to be your partner in life FOR LIFE,” the singer wrote.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

The stunning photo was part of Teigen’s photo shoot for Sports Illustrated’s 60th Swimsuit Edition anniversary. The May photo shoot also commemorated a decade since she shot her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

“10 years since my first @si_swimsuit cover and I am so happy to be back with my family!! thank you so, so much for being there through so many different stages of my life and for always loving and rooting for me,” she graciously said in the caption for the set of photos.

The post was full of fans and celebrities such as Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer wishing Legend’s better half a happy birthday, but some had an issue with the singer choosing a photo with his wife wearing something so similar to her birthday suit.

“That’s the picture you choose to honor your wife with? Interesting choice,” said one perplexed follower.

Another person went deeper. “Don’t know why you would display your wife like this, but it’s not it John Legend. Unacceptable, disgusting and an insult to him and his wife. You need God.”

The haters were in the minority on the post, as most people agreed with the sentiment that Teigen was a queen and looked really hot in the picture.

“She is a beauty and a treasure. Her posts always bring a smile to my face. Happy Birthday to your Queen!” said one fan.

Another said, “I’m so glad she didn’t let you say “no.” You guys are magic!.”

Although fans loved how Legend fawned over his wife on her special day, this wasn’t the first time Teigen’s affinity for being scantily clad caused a ruckus.

The 39-year-old has been doing a series of livestreams on social media, documenting how she prepares for the holidays and having Legend test out her latest creations from her Cravings By Chrissy Teigen website.

During the Instagram video, fans noticed the former model would often appear on camera in nothing more than a robe, which didn’t come across to them as the most professional attire for an entrepreneur promoting their website.

Another questioned, “Why is she always half naked? Does she ever wear clothes?” One person was “convinced” Teigen is an “exhibitionist, neurotic, attention seeker,” and another suggested she was a “disturbed person.”