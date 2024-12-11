‘Ewwww Homewrecker!’: Hugh Jackman’s Girlfriend and Alleged Mistress Sutton Foster Slapped with Hate Comments After Attending Broadway Show

Sutton Foster cannot avoid receiving hateful comments online after the Broadway actress was accused of having an extramarital affair with her “The Music Man” co-star Hugh Jackman.

The 49-year-old Tony Award winner recently shared a photo on social media from her visit to see the Big Apple Circus at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Both Foster and Big Apple Circus uploaded an image of the Georgia-born entertainer and performers with the New York-based company to Instagram.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at the opening night of “The Music Man” on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 10, 2022, in New York City. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

“We were extremely thrilled to meet @suttonlenore. Thank you so much for coming to the Big Apple Circus,” read the caption for Big Apple Circus’ Instagram post.

Foster jumped into the comment section to write, “Thank you Big Apple Circus for a magical afternoon!!!”

Other commenters also expressed appreciation for the NYC crossover. For instance, Emmy Award-winning Big Apple Circus director Shanda Sawyer shared her reaction.

“So exciting to have the one and only Sutton Foster at Big Apple’s Hometown Playground!!! She said she had a ‘magical experience’ and was gracious enough to pose with the cast. What a lovely, kind, and talented person!!!” Sawyer wrote.

However, other comments focused on Foster’s polarizing relationship with Jackman. One person declared, “Ewwww homewrecker.” In response, someone fired back, “Stop being disrespectful. RUMOR!”

Another person posted, “Homewrecker! Hugh was married for over 25 years. Gross of you both to cheat and treat the people who trusted you this way.” A reply read, “Why do you believe an online rumor that has no proof at all?”

In addition, a fan advised, “A man like Hugh might not [be] able [to] make you happy. Think about the future. Do you really believe this new relationship with him will last? It won’t happen ’cause you both are foolish enough.”

Deb. You are, and always will be, the great love of my life. I love you to the moon and back. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/HoWAbsh2GG — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 14, 2021

Foster was accused of cheating on her then-husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, with Jackman. She filed for divorce on Oct. 22, 2024, three days before her 10th wedding anniversary with Griffin.

Jackman, 56, married fellow Australian Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, in April 1996. Their 27-year marriage came to an end in September 2023 when the couple announced their separation in a joint statement.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman and Furness told People in 2023.

They continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jackman and Foster reportedly connected as friends while appearing in the critically acclaimed “The Music Man” Broadway revival. The production opened on Feb. 10, 2022, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

“He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him,” Foster said about Jackman in a June 2022 interview with Vogue.

The former “Younger” cast member added, “And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

“The Music Man” with Foster and Jackman earned six nominations at the 75th Tony Award in June 2022, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical, and Best Choreography.

Foster was up for Best Actress in a Musical, while Jackman scored Best Actor in a Musical recognition. Jayne Houdyshell made the Best Featured Actress in a Musical category. All three left Radio City Music Hall empty-handed.

Gossip blogger Tasha Lustig claimed Jackman “blindsided” Furness by “running off with the mistress.” US Weekly reported that its sources claimed the “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie star’s relationship with Foster led to his divorce from his wife.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap,” a supposed insider told the outlet.

Jackman and Foster are said to be preparing a “soft launch” of their relationship to the public. Despite the online fury over the supposed couple, the two performers are said to be “really happy now” and “inseparable.”

An Oct. 14 InTouch article included a quote that read, “Everyone in the theater world has seen the chemistry between them. It was only a matter of time before the truth came out.”