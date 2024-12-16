‘Playing Crazy on Purpose’: Wendy Williams’ Rare Appearance Called a ‘Scheme’ to Maintain Her Fortune and Ensure Greedy Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter and His Mistress ‘Can’t Eat Off Her’ 

Is Wendy Williams playing the “long game” to protect her assets from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., or is she really “incapacitated” due to her progressing dementia?

The talk show icon’s fans are not sure what to believe, as a contradictory public sighting has surfaced weeks after the latest report about her steady cognitive decline.

The “How you doin’?” provocateur was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in May 2023. It was made public in Feb. 2024. By that time, she had become a reclusive media personality, having departed “The Wendy Williams Show” two years earlier to address health concerns.

Williams also suffers from Graves’ disease and lymphedema and has battled with alcohol sobriety. She was in the middle of a spousal support fight with her ex-husband when her disappearance from the public began.

Wendy Williams fans are confused following the latest update as fans speculate about her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter’s motives. (Photos: Thewendyexperiencepodcast/Instagram; Therealkelvinhunter/Instagram.)

The tea-sipping gossip maven was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022. Last month, Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’ guardian, declared her client “cognitively impaired” and “permanently incapacitated.”

The prognosis was disclosed in a court filing, where Williams’ legal team is suing Lifetime for exploiting the celebrity in their “Where’s Wendy Williams?” docuseries that spurred a wave of backlash from fans in February.

However, just as supporters of the former radio host began to grapple with a disheartening health update, she reemerged in public for the first time in months. On Dec. 15, blogger Antoine Edwards shared a video of Williams sitting in the back of an SUV after an outing at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, restaurant.

Williams was reportedly accompanied by a nephew for the food pick-up. It has long been reported that she has been receiving treatment in the panhandle state despite family members having limited knowledge of her whereabouts and communication with her.

Hey y’all I just exclusively spoke to a source about the recent Wendy Williams Florida sighting ..



who tells me..



– the video WAS this weekend (happened Sunday 12/15/24)



I asked about how coherent Wendy Williams was… I was told …



-Wendy Williams was able to engage in… pic.twitter.com/lqnXmNnwSj — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) December 16, 2024

Edwards gushed, “You look good!” to Williams, who appeared in good spirits, smiling and thanking staff. The contrast in what people saw in the footage and what they have read about her journey with dementia ignited a flood of reactions underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s re-post of the video on Instagram.

For starters, one person wrote, “That guardian needs to BE INVESTIGATED!!!!!” But the reactions quickly shifted into speculation.

One comment read, “Baby Wendy playing crazy on purpose lol. She said ain’t no alimony and settlements with my money.” Another stated, “I don’t speak on people’s health, but I hope she’s just pulling off the biggest scheme known to man.. cause mamas looking good.”

Not long before the judge’s ruling regarding guardianship, her bank accounts were frozen amid concerns that those closest to Williams were financially preying on her in a weekend mental state. Hunter is among those accused of trying to mooch off of his ex-wife, whom he once managed.

You know what this Wendy Williams situation highlights how partnering with the wrong man can really destroy your life. He had a long term affair, spent her money, never held down a job while she was doing everything and used alcohol to cope, which has damaged her health long term — Fọlátiana (@folatianacici) February 23, 2024

Wendy’s former manager has claimed she concealed $48 million in assets as he presses his demand for back payment of his $250,000 monthly alimony. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2020.

Hunter lost his wife and role as an executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show” after the Radio Hall of Fame inductee learned he had fathered a daughter with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. He and Williams welcomed one child during their 20-year marriage, a son named Kevin Hunter Jr.

“Idk why but deep down I feel like she knows what’s she doing to ensure her ex husband and gf can’t eat off of her,” said another spectator online.

While another added, “It’s like her health started to decline after husband did her dirty.”

Since leaving her signature purple throne, fans have mourned the loss of Williams’ commentary, especially since the eruption of lawsuits and allegations threatening to expose details of the dark side of Hollywood.

Someone else who leaned into conspiracy theories said, “I would say ‘The Powers That Be’ had something to do with her health decline! Cuz AUNTIE WENDY would have ate the folks DOWN in 2024. She know tooooo much!”