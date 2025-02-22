‘He Don’t Play About His Wife!’:  Fans Can’t Believe the Unusually Bold Fashion Choice T.I. Made to Profess His Love to Wife Tiny

Rapper T.I. is taking the term “fashion statement” to a whole new level. On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Atlanta legend stepped out with a fresh new outfit that left thousands of his fans too stunned to speak.

While announcing the disappointing decision to cancel his comedy show in Virginia Beach due to bad weather, T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, shared a video wearing a red Louis Vuitton beanie, gray slacks, and a red custom-made poncho. What made this poncho truly unique is that it featured a king-sized photo of his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, crocheted into the design. Needless to say, the impressive poncho caught the attention of friends and fans.

T.I.’s show-stopping outfit showing love to wife Tiny leaves fans in awe. (Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)



“It’s the sweater for me,” commented Tiny’s good friend, Toya Johnson, under T.I.’s video.

“Love the sweater!” shared “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.

Followers of The Shade Room were equally as ecstatic over T.I.’s bold fashion choice.

One fan commented, “He don’t play about his wife!” followed by another who wrote, “Man loves Tiny real bad.”

“I know that’s right! do it “BIG” for Tiny,” a third fan commented.

“Unc letting them know who his lady is expeditiously,” said a fourth.

Many fans were eager to know who created the unique piece for the “King of the South.”

“I just know a fan made this for him… Whoever you are come out the woodworks I want one for husband,” one eager fan demanded.

It turns out, the custom crocheted poncho was made by a budding Atlanta-based Black designer named Sianna Tamplin, who not only crochets amazing ponchos, but also dresses, toys, and hats.

T.I. and Tiny began dating in 2001 and married in 2010. Both entered their marriage with children from previous relationships: T.I. has sons Messiah, 25, Domani, 23, and daughter Deyjah, 23, while Tiny has a daughter, Zonnique, 28. Together, they share three children: King, 20, Major, 16, and Heiress, 8. The couple is also the grandparents of three.