‘Why Would She Do That?’: SZA Pulls Down Her Pants for an Outdoors Bathroom Break In Shocking Stunt Leaving Fans Disgusted

TDE singer SZA is known for her innovative visuals and bold strategies when it comes to promoting her projects, and her upcoming project is no exception.

The mezzo-soprano dropped a cryptic trailer on social media on Monday, Dec. 9, leaving fans buzzing about its hidden messages.

The date of the trailer’s release was no coincidence — as it marked the two-year anniversary of her triple-platinum genre-bending album “SOS.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: SZA attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

SZA referenced the milestone in her caption, writing, “Clock starts now. Happy anniversary.”

In the video, SZA is seen walking through what looks like a wooded area in the mountains before crossing a stream.

When she gets to the opposite side’s bank, she pauses to squat and urinate, glancing up at a camera positioned above her.

Meanwhile, a new track from the album plays in the background, featuring SZA singing in her higher register over a sample of The Isley Brothers’ 1977 hit “Voyage to Atlantis.”

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit speculated about potential album release clues, including the number 5 on her jersey, markings in the dirt, the title, and/or the caption.

“F—k meeee when the clock hitting zero tho??” one wrote. Another asked, “I’m guessing Friday but like I’m still confused if it’s the deluxe and Lana at the same time or if they are the same project again!??”

Last year, SZA dropped hints in several interviews about the “SOS” deluxe, noting that she would another album, called “LANA” which came from SZA’s birth name “Solana.” Fans are unsure if she will still release two separate albums or a joint project.

However, on the X platform, much of the focus shifted to the surprising moment when SZA wipes her backside with tissue from her pocket and then places the soiled tissue back where she got it.

She put the tissue back in her pocket? 🧍🏾‍♂️ — Safiq 🎙️ Sah•feek (@ItsBankhead_) December 10, 2024

One X user, whose post drew over 6 million views, wrote, “This is so fonky and stank like why would she do that,” before another bluntly asked, “She put the tissue back in her pocket?”

Others joked, “At least she didn’t litter,” while another quipped, “OK I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE. everybody in her comments cheering it onnnn.”

When one fan argued, “You don’t get the artistry and that’s okay!” the X user replied, “Ain’t nothing artistic about pissing but okay.”

While others pushed that there is “no appreciation for art” and asked if those who were grossed out had never gone camping, one person checked out of the discussion, saying, “Ok that’s enough hollyweird for me.”

Another person said the star would do “Anything to show that bbl.”

That fan might be on to something, as SZA has a history of taking to social media to show off her BBL bum. In 2023, while she was visiting Ireland, she posted a series of pictures and videos of her posing in a yellow Brazil top and a pair of camouflage pants with her pants below her waist, revealing her black thong.

Another time, the “Kill Bill” artist posted a video where she balanced a bottle of Crystal hot sauce on her booty.

SZA balancing the hot sauce on the booty 🍑🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y53zlrxl7I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 10, 2023

Despite people’s opinions on the crude new visual, SZA’s artistry remains central to who she is.

In a recent British Vogue interview, she discussed the shift in her creative perspective: “I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. … I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity.”

She continued, “Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

While some may find the trailer polarizing, it’s undeniable that with SZA’s fans she is masterfully building anticipation. Whether the public views her choices as bold artistry or shock value, “Lana: SOS Deluxe” is shaping up to be another groundbreaking chapter in her career.