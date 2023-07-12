‘That’s Some Seriously Impressive Booty Balancing Skills’: SZA Shows Fans Just What She Can Do with Her BBL and a Bottle of Hot Sauce

SZA is using a bottle of hot sauce for something other than a tasty condiment.

The “Kill Bill” singer recently confirmed that she had a Brazilian butt lift because she wanted a bigger butt. She typically shares unconventional booty pics online, but now she’s showing her fans just how she balances things on her back shelf.

SZA says she treats her booty ‘like a purse’ while explaining her reasoning for getting plastic surgery. (Photo: @sza/Instagram)

A video of the 33-year-old vocalist born Solána Imani Rowe has now gone viral after she balanced a bottle of hot sauce on her derriere.

SZA can be seen leaning on a pillar as she bent forward wearing a white tank top paired with white jeans as she balanced a bottle of Louisiana’s Pure Crystal Hot Sauce on her behind while recording with her cellphone.

Fans loved the hot sauce BBL video and reacted on social media.

“That’s some serious hot sauce skills! LOL! That’s some seriously impressive booty balancing skills from SZA #BootyGoals.”

“SZA been showing off that BBL every chance she gets.”

“Ok I wanna see a glass of milk next.”

“just drop the OF already sis.”

“That BBL is doing wonders SZA is on another level.”

During an interview last May with Elle Magazine, the “Open Arms” singer confirmed that she’d had BBL surgery, a fact that she first revealed in her song “SOS.”

“I always wanted a really fat a— with less gym time,” said SZA. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more a—.”

The last time she showed off her BBL, SZA broke the internet with a video of herself twerking her assets onstage during a performance to a house Jersey mix of her popular “SOS” hit “Love Language.”

Fans were mesmerized by the way she jumped up and down as she rocked her hips and rubbed up and down her body.

SZA’s “SOS” album has earned her a number of accolades. She was a big winner at the 2023 BET Awards, having won Video of the Year with her music video for “Kill Bill.” The recording artist also won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist as well as Album of the Year, tying with Beyoncé‘s “Renaissance” album.