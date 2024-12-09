‘Where’s Ice-T?’: Coco Austin Sparks Outrage Over ‘Weird’ Photos as Fan Notice Someone’s ‘Hand on Her Butt’

Recent pictures from Ice T’s wife, Coco Austin Marrow, captured the former reality star in the holiday spirit, but she may be on Santa’s naughty list.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Coco posted pictures featuring her daughter, Chanel, and extended family during a visit with Santa on the Polar Express in the small town of Williams in central Arizona. In her caption, Coco stated the holiday experience was what her daughter “wanted to do her birthday.”

The large group celebrated Chanel’s birthday around the Christmas tree and took pictures with Santa, wearing matching gingerbread man onesies. However, as the family decked the halls, fans noticed Ice-T wasn’t around for any of the holiday cheer.

Ice-T’s wife Coco gets dragged after fans notice her husband missing in new family photos. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Several followers questioned, “Where’s Ice?” while some insisted they “would love” to see the former gangster rapper in the matching family pajamas.

One fan replied with a plausible answer that he was possibly busy “filming our favorite tv show.” Ice has portrayed Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” since 2000. This will be his 26th season on the cop show.

While some focused on Coco’s husband of 23 years not making it to the North Pole with the family, more were questioning the photo of her in a cozy photo with a mystery man.

One image showed the former video vixen and her sister seated with a man sandwiched between them. Coco had her legs draped over the man while his hand seemed comfortable resting on the small of back.

One person asked, “Matter fact you’re sitting all on him. So that’s your new man?” Another follower quickly cleared up the mystery and revealed that the man was Coco’s father.

Learning the man was her father made their pose even weirder for some.

“MF there’s nothing I’m being weird mf. Last time I checked your sit on your dads lap as a grown ass women and you damn sure don’t take a picture while his hands sits comfortable on your butt and his other is sitting on your sister back,” said one follower in response to someone telling them to “stop being weird” and “analyzing” things.

Coco Austin, Ice-T’s wife, shares photos from a recent holiday party with her family. (Photos: @coco/Instagram)

This Instagram user had a laundry list of questions as well. “Who this guy you took a picture with ? And why his hand on your butt and why is holding tight from the back in the other photo?”

And this follower chimed in with their perspective of the family photo. “So as grown as you are your sitting on your dad’s lap. Let’s hanging all on his legs and his whole hands lays comfortably on your butt. It’s clear as day bc his other hands sit directly on your sister back. So why wouldn’t his hand respectfully be on your back instead of your entire butt. Strange as hell.”

This isn’t the first time Coco’s pictures have left fans with raised eyebrows and mixed feelings. She constantly posts pictures with her daughter on social media that are often criticized for Coco’s risqué clothing choices and poses during their mommy-and-me photo shoots.

In October, the family was on a getaway in the Bahamas when Coco posted photos of her and Chanel in matching bathing suits.

The duo took several photos together, and Coco’s decision to take one in the signature “booty model” pose turned what could have been a cute mother-daughter post into complete chaos.

Coco and her baby girl Chanel are in the Bahamas rocking matching swimsuits! #TSRStaffBD pic.twitter.com/96q5bHfqnY — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 27, 2024

One Instagram user commented, “Why is no one weirded out that she’s doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo? That’s hella weird.”

And another chimed in with, “If a Black woman had done this, she would have been called all sorts of names.”